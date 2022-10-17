ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Bobcat in Tucson research project found dead

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOFoz_0icOQXnw00

TUCSON (AP) — A $1,150 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of a Tucson research project, according to authorities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said the bobcat was found fatally shot on Sept. 28.

Officials said the research project, which is partially funded by a state Game and Fish grant, is studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson.

Department officials said the maximum penalty for illegally killing wildlife is four months in jail and a $750 fine and civil penalties could also apply.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department manages managing more than 800 native wildlife species.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

DPS helicopter used to rescue hiker injured on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An injured hiker had to be rescued from Mount Lemmon on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, one of two hikers had fallen and had a leg injury, but the extent of the injury was not disclosed. An Arizona...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona shooting suspect to be held without bond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge ruled Thursday, Oct. 20, that University of Arizona shooting suspect Murad Can Dervish will be held without bond. The decision comes days before Devrish is set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities said Dervish fatally shot professor Thomas Meixner on...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged 46-year-old Murad Dervish with...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Injuries confirmed in crash on I-10 near Benson

BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a single-vehicle crash on I-10 near Benson resulted in injuries Wednesday, Oct. 19. The DPS said the vehicle involved had five occupants, but it is unknown how many were injured or how severely they were injured. A...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fire damages former radio station building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vacant building that formerly housed two radio stations was damaged by fire early Thursday, Oct. 20. The fire happened at 2555 N. Coyote Drive, near Grant Road west of I-10. The building used to be the location of two FM radio stations, 96.1...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Water woes could spell end of lawns in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Colorado River dries up and the levels at Lake Mead plummet, the city of Tucson and Department of Interior are putting plans together to strengthen the water supply. The Bureau of Reclamation has issued a new report asking states and communities to...
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy