London Zoo displays crocodile skin handbag to raise awareness of illegal wildlife trade

The iconic American singer-songwriter and philanthropist, Dolly Parton, was recently recognized for her decades of charitable efforts. The 76-year-old was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, making her the first female entertainer to be honored with the award. Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the award ceremony, Parton opened up about what inspires her philanthropic work, which includes fostering a love of reading in children around the world since 1995 through the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library.



Parton famously launched the Imagination Library to help children in her hometown of Sevier County, inspired by her father Robert's inability to read and write. "That always made me feel bad about my dad, so I started it based on that, just for our county," the star shared. "Governor Phil Bredesen thought it was a great idea, so they took it statewide. It's just grown in leaps and bounds ever since then, but it came from a place in my heart to try to help children in their young years, their most impressionable years, to learn how to read and write." Other members of the 2022 class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees include Manu Chandaria, who works through the Chandaria Foundation to provide healthcare to overlooked African communities; Lyda Hill, founder of the IF/THEN initiative to support women in STEM; and Lynn Schusterman and her daughter Stacy, major investors in criminal justice reform and reproductive rights.

"It's great to be recognized, especially something as big as this [Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy] with all these wonderful, intelligent people that have done so much for the world," Parton said. "Just to be one of them is an honor to me." Although her list of achievements over the years includes 10 Grammy awards, 13 ACM Awards, and an upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the "Jolene" singer doesn't consider awards the goal of her philanthropy.

"It's always wonderful to get recognition for anything you've done that might've helped people. I'm always proud to accept the awards, and I'm always humbled by it," she said. "I'm proud of the Imagination Library as much as anything I've ever done in my life. To get an award for the things you've done just says, 'Hey, people are noticing, and it's doing some good!' It must be, or you wouldn't be recognized to that extent." Aside from her work through the Imagination Library, Parton's philanthropic efforts also include donations to Vanderbilt University for pediatric infectious disease research and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund to support families affected by the 2016 wildfires in Sevier County.

"I always want to do things that I can be proud to talk about, things that I believe in," Parton explained. "I cannot be a hypocrite and just say I'm going to donate this money for a tax write-off. I'd really like for it to mean something to me—something I can take pride in. I know it's a lot of work, but there's a scripture in the Bible that says, 'To whom much is given, much is required,' so that's kind of how I feel when I think I'm working too much toward something. When it's something you love, you're happy to do the work, and I'll continue to do it for as long as I last."

The 20s are a period in everyone's life when we discover new things about ourselves. However, we are pretty sure that we know our name, age, height, likes, and dislikes by this time. A 30-year-old content creator also thought the same but a discovery changed everything for her. Naomi Melanie Leanage thought her name was pronounced a certain way and if it would have been incorrect, her parents would have corrected her. Naomi revealed in a post on TikTok that she has always pronounced her last name to rhyme with "Fromage," or Nicki Minaj. She didn't realize she was mistaken until she discovered how the name is pronounced in Sri Lanka, where her parents are from. Naomi's last name is actually pronounced "leenagay" and does not rhyme with "fromage."

She explained it by following the TikTok trend of speaking in rhymes and making a video that went completely viral with almost 2 million views now. She captioned the video, "One thing about me… and my siblings, we were all bamboozled!!" Naomi and her siblings were obviously shocked when they discovered the correct pronunciation of their last name. She told Tyla , "I found out a couple of years ago from my dad, Paul. We asked how our last name sounds French. He said 'oh, well, it is not actually pronounced like that.'" Naomi's family immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka, where people started pronouncing their name incorrectly as French cheese. Naomi's father made the decision to modify the way the family pronounces their last name rather than spending his life continually correcting people.

She said, "My siblings and I were very shocked, I felt like I was bamboozled my whole life. My mum, Nayana, 62, knew but she didn't think to mention it."

However, despite learning the correct pronunciation Naomi and her siblings have decided to stick with the current pronunciation. Several people reached out to her after she posted the video to relate to similar experiences. She explained, "A lot of people have said to me that when they came to live in western countries, their names would be changed or spelled differently. I feel like over two decades of saying it, I don't think I can switch it up that easily - I will continue to say it how I have been doing."

She said that changing her name after pronouncing it the other way for two decades will be tough so she decided to stick with the same.

Several TikTok users were impressed with the rhythm and beat used by Naomi in her video. One person commented, "This is the first one where I’ve seen consistent rhyming!!! Impressed." Another said, "Was waiting for someone to do this with rhyming! You nailed it! Also, your last name always confused me haha."

Some even relayed their own experience with the struggle with uncommon names in western countries. A user said, "same with us!! we use an Americanized version of pronunciation to avoid complications." Another added, "This happened to my great-great grandparents as well when they came to Canada. Many don’t know the true spelling or pronunciation of their last name."

A kind-hearted 11-year-old boy is winning the internet's heart after he came up with a heartwarming use for this birthday money: launch a foodbank service from his garden shed. Young Isaac Winfield, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder, started the initiative in 2020 after learning that his new school didn’t accept food donations. "It started in the car on the way to school," the boy's mom, Claire, told SWNS . "We'd always donated to food banks and during the pandemic he would take food parcels into school which would be given to people in need. When Isaac moved from mainstream school to a specialist school he was left confused as to what he was going to do with his food parcel."

"It was in the middle of the pandemic and his new school weren’t offering food parcels. Being the resilient little lad he is he said 'it's alright, we’ll give them food at my house.' I was laughing but he had just broken his arm so I let him do it to cheer him up," the 42-year-old continued. "I doubled what money we gave them normally for food parcels and he went off to Aldi. With a little bit of help he put all the food he bought in a little greenhouse with some lights and started offering it from there. Someone spotted it and put it on one of those Facebook community sites and it went mad. People came and donated. The greenhouse lasted four weeks before I had to go and get a shed because we ran out of room."

"By Easter 2021 we were funded a bigger shed by the free masons. He ran his little shed and his big shed on the drive. We have the big shed on the driveway and operations will continue from the house. Luckily we have a big driveway," she added. Today, well-wishers can donate food or ask for supplies by contacting Isaac via his Friend's of Isaac Food Bank Facebook page. The youngster fills bags of groceries that have been donated and hands them out to the needy around his hometown. Those in need can also directly visit his foodbank shed—open 24 hours every day—and help themselves to whatever they require.

Isaac now plans to expand his service by opening a foodbank in town with the backing of a local charity. "It's gone from a little project to a vital community project," Claire revealed. "I can't believe it's been two years coming up. He had a van donated. Isaac loves YouTube and we had a YouTuber called Mark McCann the driveway who donated the van, it was fully taxed and insured. Morrison's jumped on board and started supporting us with the cause, so has the community. Our local community donate as and when they can." This year, Isaac asked his family and friends to make foodbank donations instead of buying him birthday gifts.

"For his 11th birthday he just wanted foodbank donations and it was absolutely rammed. He just wanted to get as many donations in as possible to help as many people as he can. I see roughly five visitors a day. The shed is always open and they don’t need to knock and I know we get visitors who come late at night and avoid seeing people. We think the situation for people is going to get worse and worse as the winter comes up. As it gets colder people are going to have to choose between heating and eating. We're stocking up on pet food, food, winter clothes and wellingtons to help people keep warm," she said. "Isaac's always been very kind-hearted. Anything he comes across he always wants to stop and help. I'm very blessed. It's massively helped with his confidence, with his disability it has massively helped. To help all these people and hear how much of a wonderful job it's boosted his confidence. He can't read or write but he can fundraise."

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacan's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna. The Mexican town was also the place of birth of the legendary woman and is home to a beautiful pottery industry. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. She passed away for an unspecified reason, but Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film, "Coco." However, according to TMZ , Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including that of Maria.

She was popularly known as "Mama Coco," among her family and even worldwide after the release of the movie in 2017 that talked about Mexico's "Day of the Dead" traditions. Her family worked endlessly to give her official recognition after the release of the film but were never successful. Patricia Pérez Hernández, one of her grandchildren, informed the local daily El Universal that she believed her grandmother was the inspiration for Mama Coco's appearance, motions, speech pattern, and other peculiarities.

She explained that they weren't looking for royalties at the time but enough money to fill her grandmother's oxygen tank every two days. Maria was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had to use oxygen tanks to breathe.

Maria even told China Town TV that producers from Pixar even took her picture in the town plaza. She said, "They only came and took my picture and took it with them." She said that she was offered a lot of things but "nothing came out of it. However, her local community praised and recognized her contribution endlessly.

The general opinion of the Pixar audience acknowledged her contribution when the production house failed to do so. Her house became an attraction for tourists who came to meet her from all parts of the world. Her family worked endlessly to give her official recognition after the release of the film but were never successful.

She received honors from the municipality of Quiroga and was designated as the artisans' ambassador. Gabriela Gabriel Fabián a young potter told El Universal that after making Maria the face of the pottery community in the area, they were able to display their art to the whole world. She said at the time, "It has benefited us because many more tourists come. This town is known because of the lady's fame, they buy our artwork, everything we do, and figures of her." Patricia describes Maria as a regular Mexican grandmother leading up to her final years, "She scolds us sometimes, but sometimes loving with us and her great-grandchildren, she has been happier lately and she even jokes." Despite the struggle for recognization, Maria will forever remain the inspiration behind the beloved character in the hearts of the viewers. She leaves behind a family who will work to carry on her memory.

When Rachel Décoste set out to explore West Africa's Republic of Benin in August 2018, she was hoping it would be a life-changing journey of self-discovery. Little did she know, the trip would end up changing her life in more ways than one. On her very first day in Benin, Décoste—who grew up in Ottawa, Canada, as the daughter of Haitian parents who'd immigrated to Canada in the late 1960s—asked a passerby for directions. That one interaction was the beginning of an incredible love story that saw Décoste and the stranger engaged within two weeks and married within six.

According to CNN , it all began when Décoste—the descendent of enslaved Africans—submitted her DNA to an online ancestry site in the hopes of finding out where her forebears had lived. "DNA tests for a descendant of enslaved Africans has very deep significance for us," she said. "Even though it's not a precise science, when you get the map of where your ancestors came from, it's an emotional journey." The ancestry site gave Décoste a list of countries where she had roots: Senegal, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin. Armed with this list, she set out on a five-month remote working trip to visit each country.

It was toward the end of this trip that Décoste arrived in Benin. "Honestly, I don't know if I could find Benin Republic on a map before this," she admitted. After a couple of days settling in, Décoste set out to visit Ouidah, which was once one of the most active slave trading ports in Africa. "I'm sure that one of my ancestors passed by there, just because of my DNA test," she said. The first person she spotted when she stepped out of her bed and breakfast was a man who was about to get on a motorcycle that was parked just outside. Rachel greeted the stranger and politely asked him how to get to Ouidah.

"You have to go to a certain intersection downtown, where all the bush taxis are," the stranger explained. "You find the taxi going to your destination, you pay for your seat, and then you'll get there." However, as he started passing on directions to the intersection, he realized they were a bit complicated for someone new to Benin and changed his tune. "If you want. I can bring you there, it's about 10 minutes away," he offered, gesturing to his bike. Although Décoste was wary of trusting someone she didn't know, she decided she was unlikely to come to harm in broad daylight and accepted his offer. "I take a chance, hop on the back of his motorcycle, no helmet," she recalled.

Décoste soon learned that the motorbike-riding stranger was Honoré Orogbo, a single father and business owner in his 30s who'd lived in Cotonou all his life. When they arrived at the taxi rank, they realized it would be some time before the one heading to Ouidah left as the driver wouldn't leave until the taxi was full. Since Décoste didn't have time to wait around, Orogbo offered to take her to Ouidah where he had a friend he'd been hoping to visit. "I'm like 'Cool. I'll pay for gas. Let's go,'" Décoste recalled. They arrived in Ouidah in just over an hour. "He shows me how to get back—where the bush taxes are that I can get back that afternoon—and he shows me where the Slave Museum is. And I'm like, 'Okay, good to go. Thanks, sir,'" she added. However, before they parted, Décoste asked Orogbo if he wanted to get brunch with her. Over that meal, he agreed to take her around Benin over the coming days as she figured that might be easier than relying on taxis.

Over the course of their travels, the pair got to know each other better. "We were very open and very candid, because we were strangers and we'll never see each other again," Décoste recalled, adding that she was touched when Orogbo explained that he didn't have a newer model of motorcycle because he prioritized his son's education. "He says 'I'd rather have my kid have those opportunities than drive a fancy motorcycle.' And I thought, 'Wow, those are the values of my parents.' I saw myself in those values," she said. Soon, Décoste sensed things shift between them. She felt comfortable around him in a way she'd never felt before. "We get along great. He laughs at my jokes," she recalled thinking. "I had a bit of a meltdown a couple times—which I'm not proud of—where he didn't freak out, because usually angry Black women scare people. But he took it all in his stride."

Décoste and Orogbo spent as much time together as they could before she had to leave Benin. On the evening of her departure, the two talked about what a future together could look like. As they realized they were both equally committed to make their relationship work, they decided to get engaged and that Orogbo would relocate to North America for her. Although it was big decision—especially since they'd only known each other for two weeks—he said he decided to "follow my instincts, to follow my heart." Six months later, in January 2019, Décoste returned to Benin for her wedding to Orogbo. "I took the time during the separation to start preparing myself mentally and psychologically for a big move," he recalled. "I had to think about the huge life change that was going to be ahead of me, the cultural differences. I know people who went to the Americas and it wasn't necessarily easy."

Orogbo also prepared his son for the move. "I explained to him that, 'My son, we will go to a different country and we will start over together. With time, you will have new friends, you will have new cousins. You will have everything you wish for. everything that you have here you will have over there, in time,'" he said. Today, the family lives in Ottawa. Décoste works as a diversity and inclusion expert while Orogbo is studying. Their love story, Décoste said, is a reminder that "it's never too late." "You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love. You're never too old to become a mother," she said. "There is no expiration date on opportunity. And grab life by both hands. If I can do it. You can."

Sharing meals together is an intimate activity that brings families and people together. We all have dinners with our family, lunches with our friends and breakfasts with our colleagues and it is a profound experience. Recently, 500 New Yorkers came together to share a meal on a busy street. The video recorded by New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher is winning the hearts of people around the world.

The beautiful event happened in an open street in Chelsea on 21st street between the 9th and 10th avenues. Bottcher turns the camera toward a huge table around which 500 neighbors have gathered and are eating peacefully on the street. "Take a look at that," Bottcher says in the video which has gone viral on the internet. He explains that this initiative is called "the longest table" during which neighbors are showing up from all over Chelsea. He turns the camera around to reveal more tables and hundreds of people gathered to share a meal.

Bottcher says, "This is what open streets do when you dedicate the street to people instead of through traffic or cars." He added, "We've got community members coming together to be together." He concluded the video by saying, "Can't beat that." The event was organized by New York City Next , whose goal is to "help the city we love recover and rebuild, and to energize and inspire others to act by creating moments of joy."

The video was reposted by Goodable on Twitter with the caption, "There were no cars. No fights. Nobody complaining. Just neighbors being kind and neighborly." People on social media were absolutely impressed by the event with one person commenting , "Look at all that diversity!"

"Exactly what streets should be used for!" noted another .

New York City Next works closely with the creative community of the city to bring it back to life. Their goal is to "To help the city we love recover and rebuild, and to energize and inspire others to act by creating moments of joy. If you love NYC, this is a chance to give back and make a positive impact on the place we call home." They have organized several events around the city in order to achieve their goal.

They set up a pop-up concert outside the Met on December 9, 2020. It included members of the Met Opera Chorus who have been out of work during the lockdown. Moreover, they organized a Covid-19 memorial in November of that year to recognize the lives lost due to the pandemic. They made a floral arrangement that was cast out in the Atlantic Ocean. The organization also organized an event to honor the New York public libraries.

They hold a segment called "Love Letters to New York" in which residents are encouraged to submit videos, poetry, and videos about their love for the city. In addition to that, the non-profit created a new music video for Billy Joel's song "New York State of Mind" to "lift the spirits of New Yorkers, and motivate them toward civic action."

Fashion runways are often inaccessible and most of these shows work on stereotypical beauty standards that exclude people with any disability. However, a teenager with Down syndrome is changing the narrative. Monika Myers, 14, was born with Down syndrome and has been dealing with the stigma attached to the syndrome since she was a toddler. The Toronto resident has now become an inspiration to those with the same condition. Monika recently took part in the runway at two major fashion hotspots—Toronto Kids Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week—as Canada's first model with Down syndrome, according to Montreal Gazette . "It feels really great and amazing. I really loved New York. I enjoyed all the beautiful buildings, restaurants and taxis. I enjoyed meeting so many people. And of course, the modeling was amazing," she wrote in an email to Postmedia.

Monika has always loved fashion; she frequently gets dressed up and poses for pictures. She has drawn inspiration from some well-known Down syndrome models, such as Madeline Stuart and Ellie Goldstein, a Gucci model. Stephanie Myers, her mother, explained that one day they were watching a movie and Monika was appreciating the beauty of an actor. She asked her why does she think so and Monika replied, "Mom, every woman is beautiful." Her mother said, "And that was when it dawned on me and I asked her if she would like to try for modeling or acting as well."

Monika explained, "I really love wearing beautiful dresses. They make me feel really amazing. I feel really excited to walk on the runway." Suzy Tamsy, of SuzyQJewels, from Toronto Kids Fashion Week, said, "Monika was spectacular on the runway and showcased her SuzyQJewels dress stunningly with her fierce walk of confidence." Monika has been highlighted in the magazine Biz and Fashion. She exudes a charisma and sense of style that has fashion designers in awe.

Monika wants everyone with a dream to take a chance and go for it. "Don’t be nervous, just go for it. Be brave and beautiful and believe in yourself." Tamsy agrees: "Today we need to encourage everyone that they can achieve their dreams if they put in the work to accomplish them. Monika is a true example of reaching for the stars, from the first time I met her in the fitting room, and (I’m) truly honored to have her wear SuzyQJewels in TKFW."

Her mother said that Monika is just doing what she loves and has no plans for the future right now. She explained, "I think it’s really exciting for her. Right now we’re going to take it as far as she loves it." As part of her "I am brave and beautiful" project, Monika creates bracelets to empower people and donates money to good causes. Her hobbies extend beyond modeling. She has been involved in dance, theater, ballet, and hip-hop since an early age. She is a downhill skier, cyclist, and gold medalist in synchronized swimming in addition to being a Girl Guide and singing in a choir.

A team of employees at a new restaurant in Oakland, California, turned into real-life superheroes when a woman in need of help entered their restaurant. Luckily, they were already dressed for the part as Power Rangers. Twitter user @ppirapokin recounted the whole incident—which they described as the "craziest" encounter they've witnessed—in a series of tweets that are now going viral on social media. "I'm at a ramen shop owned by Thai people in Oakland dressed as power rangers, when a woman comes rushing in saying she wasn't safe — and a man came running in after her and puts her in a chokehold," they wrote.



The Twitter user then answered the question you're probably pondering right now: Why were the employees dressed as Power Rangers? They explained that the main cocktail served at the restaurant, NōKA Ramen, is a drink called The Noka Rangers. "Once the woman had expressed she wasn’t safe, and she didn’t want to go home with this man who was choke holding her, the black power ranger (the manager with a kicka** bob) and the yellow ranger, told the man to leave," they continued. "He swung at them. This is when all rangers yelled, 'Huey!'"

via GIPHY

"'Huey' is the Thai expression of the Cantonese 'Waaah,' the Korean 'Yaaa' and the English, 'The fu**?' & the yellow ranger (who has the sweetest eyes & a sleeve of tats) stood in front of the black ranger & blocked it. Everyone tells the woman to hide in the kitchen," the social media user explained. "The man starts calling everyone Asian slurs & if Bruce Lee was still alive he'd kick everyone's a**es & beelines for the kitchen. YellowRanger grabs him by the collar to drag him out of the restaurant. Man kicks & hurls punches. A white guy yells: 'Do you want to go to jail?'"

via GIPHY

Describing the chaotic scene, they tweeted: "We're trying to call the cops. Patrons are shaking and crying. The pink power ranger (hostess) tells us our food is free. The man goes outside, starts picking up chairs, baby seats & salt + pepper shakers to throw at the windows. I, for some reason, start wolfing down my ramen. Man comes back with a friend (or another person bugging on the street) to try & fight the power rangers. It’s been half an hour & the police still haven't shown up, despite everyone calling. My friend receives an AirDrop request to accept photos & she's like, 'The fu** not!'"

via GIPHY

@ppirapokin revealed that the police eventually arrived at the scene. "I thank all the rangers for their time. The Green one said: 'We're beta testing these costumes, but we wore the right outfit tonight.' Black Power Ranger Manager of the Year with kicka** bob says: 'I'm a power ranger with absolutely no power.' We chuckle as more Thai people show up. Presumably the owner of the restaurant. There's no sense, moral or meaning to this story, except that I can't believe power rangers are actually Thai? I'm grateful no guns were involved. And the food at Noka Ramen was excellent," they concluded.

The restaurant later shared the viral thread on its Instagram page alongside a picture of eight employees flaunting their Power Rangers costumes. "Our NōKA Rangers were real-life heroes last night when an incident occurred," the caption read. "Like our heroic namesakes, it's not just the powers and costumes that give us strength. It's who and what we are inside that empowers us."

Economists warn that as global inflation continues to increase, the United States is on the cusp of a cost-of-living disaster. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in more than two decades, stepping up its fight against rapidly growing prices, according to the BBC . Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a press conference, "Inflation is much too high and we understand the hardship it is causing. We are moving expeditiously to bring it back down."

Banks will make borrowing more expensive for individuals, corporations and governments by hiking interest rates. They anticipate that this will reduce demand for products and services, hence reducing price inflation. Nonetheless, according to a price index review, about 67% of Americans are worried about their cost of living.

Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, who campaigned for Seattle city attorney in 2021 in Washington, reportedly compared her present financial status to that of two decades earlier. She wrote in a tweet , "20 years ago, working as a server, I lived in a corner 1 bdrm apt downtown with amazing water views for $700/month." She further added, "A similar apt now $3,600/month, more than 5x as much. As a lawyer at age 47 I am unable to afford living in the apartment I did at age 27 while waiting tables."

She further explained she now has "a small family" and "practice public interest law which is not the best paying." She also has six figures in student debt and is struggling. She added in a subsequent tweet, "Despite these differences, I still make significantly more money now than I did back then, but because of the astronomical cost of housing I have a very similar standard of living."

She said that after adding "medical and childcare along with housing into running in place mix," the financial stress is a lot. She added that her partner is a therapist and she is not going through the financial burdens alone but it is still difficult to manage. "I cannot imagine what it's like for single parents. I really and truly do not get how they are doing it," she wrote.

Several people on Twitter started pulling out their household incomes to emphasize inflation. A Twitter user shared, "The apartment I lived in back in 1996 with a roommate while I was in grad school most recently was listed for $2.2 million & the monthly condo fee is $3,100. I paid $400." Another added , "Long story short. If your family didn’t own a home before 2008 there is a very slim chance that you will ever own a home. The only way to get a home now is to be given one by your family. And people say this generation doesn’t want to work. Work for what?"

"What I find funny and sad is that the ultra-wealthy in many places have priced out the poor, the people who do service jobs. There’s no one to work at restaurants and gas stations because no one can afford to live there," noted another .

London Zoo's out-of-the-box efforts to educate visitors about the illegal wildlife trade are making a splash on social media. One particular enclosure at ZSL London Zoo, aka London Zoological Gardens—the world's oldest scientific zoo, found online overnight fame earlier this year after a visitor tweeted about an unusual inhabitant. Twitter user Claire St. Clair (who goes by @sleepy_homo on the platform) tweeted an image of the display with the caption: "London zoo not pissing around." The image was that of the endangered Siamese crocodile where instead of a living, breathing reptile, visitors are greeted by a handbag made from the skin of one such crocodile.



A sign beneath the crocodile skin item reads: "This bag used to be found swimming in slow-moving rivers and streams across South East Asia and Indonesia. Over the last 75 years, more than 80 percent of Siamese crocodiles have disappeared. Many, like this one, were hunted for their skin as part of the illegal wildlife trade." The tweet left quite an impression on social media users and has accrued more than 400,000 likes since being shared a couple of months ago. Thousands commented on the tweet, applauding the zoo for its efforts to raise awareness of the damaging effects of poaching on the animal kingdom.

According to BBC , the crocodile skin bag was seized by U.K. border officials at a London airport back in 2018. It was handed to the zoo to be displayed among its enclosures so as to highlight the impact of illegal wildlife trade across the globe. As a result of habitat loss and hunting, only 500 to 1000 Siamese crocodiles are believed to be left in the world. "The handbag, made from the skin of a Critically Endangered Siamese crocodile, was confiscated at a UK airport, and given to ZSL London Zoo to use for educational purposes," Ben Tapley, curator of reptiles and amphibians at ZSL London Zoo, told HuffPost's U.K. edition .

"We made this exhibit, within ZSL London Zoo's Reptile House, to draw visitors' attention to the devastating impact the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) is having on species around the world," Tapley added. "At ZSL we are working globally with governments and local communities to protect wildlife, support law enforcement that targets trafficking networks, empower local communities affected by IWT and reduce demand for threatened wildlife."

Addressing the display's newfound fame online, Tapley admitted he was pleased it is spreading awareness as intended. "It's great to have all these fantastic animals here but the handbag has caught people's eye," he said. "We wanted to educate our visitors about it and create a talking point. Anything which shines a spotlight on the illegal trade is great." Tapley explained that in their normal habitat, Siamese crocodiles would be found swimming in slow-moving rivers across southeast Asia and Indonesia. However, the population was "hit really hard" by the trade in the mid to late 20th century as many were hunted for their skin for commercial use. "Their populations are fragmented and how functional those populations are is questionable," he added.