Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 19, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Barry William Allen. DOB 04/28/1954. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Trespass Structure or Conveyance. Wesley Scott Allen. DOB 08/15/1984. Address...
mynews13.com
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Palm Bay to Host Job Fair on Oct 26
BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Crime Report Week of 10-21-2022
Jaylen Nona L. Dared Thomas, of Rockledge, unlawfully carrying concealed firearm, aggravated assault – shooting into or throwing deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, or building, discharging firearm in public, driving while license suspended or revoked. Maurqice Rashon Thomas, of Cocoa, contributing to the delinquency of child, interfering with custody...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
floridainsider.com
10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼
Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
mynews13.com
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
veronews.com
Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County
Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Car giveaway to support senior nonprofit
BREVARD COUNTY — One of the most exciting raffles of the year is just around the corner, and tickets are still available for a chance to win a 2022 car from Boniface-Hiers. The sixth annual grand drawing celebration is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 3500 Sarno Road, Melbourne.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Happenings & Fall Festivals in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL
Looking for all the Halloween happenings and fall fun in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL? You’ve come to the right place! Macaroni KID Vero Beach has all the info so that you and your family don't miss out!. We always recommend confirming details before attending events as weather or...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Humane Society Adoptable Dog Otis is Newest Member of the Titusville Police K9 Team
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While at the Brevard Humane Society, it seemed Otis would never find his “fur-ever” home. That is until the Titusville Police Department’s K-9 Unit was in need of a new recruit. “Officers came to interact with Otis to see if he would...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
mynews13.com
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
mynews13.com
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld reveals coaster details, Disney sets date for Fantasmic! and Legoland delays Pirate River Quest
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens have revealed more details about their upcoming 2023 attractions. In this week’s episode, we dive into everything the parks shared about the new thrill rides they’re building. Plus, we discuss Disney Genie+ pricing and Gatorland reopening. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
brevardtimes.com
Melbourne Crash Leaves Two Dead
MELBOURNE, Florida – A vehicle crash Tuesday night has left one person dead and another in serious condition. At approximately 7:14 PM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Front Street between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue regarding a vehicle versus two-pedestrians crash.
Comments / 0