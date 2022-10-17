Read full article on original website
Kossler Duo’s ‘New Music & Old Favorites for 2 Guitars’ comes to BPAC
The acclaimed brothers-on-guitar group Kossler Duo will perform a duet concert as this year’s entry in the SCC Guitar Performing Artist series at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. “New Music & Old Favorites for 2 Guitars” is an eclectic program featuring...
Obituary for Carolyn Smith Camarena
Carolyn Smith Camarena (82) was a native of Southern Pines, NC. She was born July 23, 1940 to the late Harvey and Elsie (Palmer) Smith. She comes from a large family of nine children, all born in Southern Pines. Carolyn had a contagious laugh and a sly sense of humor....
Obituary for Debra Sue Adee of Aberdeen
Debra Sue Adee, 64, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. She was born May 28, 1958 in Moore County, NC. She attended Pinecrest High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked as the Laundry Manager at CCNC for approximately 25 years, until her health forced her to stop working. Debra loved plants and gardening, Nascar racing and UNC Basketball.
Doobie is lost in Pinehurst
A family is searching for their lost dog. Doobie was last seen Wednesday in Pinehurst on Bowman Road off Chicken Plant Road. This location is near Linden Road. If you see or find him, please contact Beverly at 910-603-5031.
Obituary for Homer Craig Phifer, Jr.
Rev. Dr. Homer Craig Phifer, Jr. died on October 17, 2022. He was born in Hamlet, NC on September 12, 1932 to the Homer C. Phifer, Sr. and Elizabeth Dale Crowell Phifer. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Davidson College in 1954. Receiving a commission through the ROTC program at Davidson he served two years in the US Army following graduation. After this service he attended and graduated from Union Theological Seminary (now Union Presbyterian Seminary) in Richmond, VA with a Masters of Divinity degree.
Samaritan Colony executive director announces retirement
After serving as executive director of Samaritan Colony for 41 years, Harold Pearson announced his intention to retire at the end of this year. The Chair of Samaritan Colony’s Board of Directors, Clint Ray, said the following regarding Pearson’s lifetime of service to Samaritan Colony and the communities served by the nonprofit—”I have been honored to serve on Samaritan Colony’s Board for the last five years. Every member of our Board is grateful for Harold’s long tenure of commitment and service, and we wish him all the best as he enters and enjoys his retirement.”
Raleigh’s ‘Duck Man’ delights downtown with this one-of-a-kind parade of quacking pets
Tyler Allen hatched five pet ducks from eggs in his Raleigh condominium. And he leads them on a tour of city sidewalks — as one does.
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
Obituary for Herman Ray Phillips of Carthage
Pastor Herman Ray Phillips, age 83, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday, October, 20, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at A New Beginning Assembly of God with Pastor Jane Andrews officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Cameron Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the church.
Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
Raleigh mass shooting: James Thompson's celebration of life set for Thursday
A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who Raleigh police say carried out last week's mass shooting in east Raleigh. A celebration of life will take place Thursday for James Thompson. He's the 16-year-old brother of the teenager who...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
PHOTOS: Richmond County Agricultural Fair ’22
HAMLET — Another Richmond County Agricultural Fair is in the books. The barn this year featured cows, goats, chickens, peacocks, pheasants, donkeys, guineas, geese, ducks and rabbits. Tractor Supply provided the feed and furnishings. Aside from booths from community organizations, the exhibit hall included prize-wiining entries ranging from arts...
Celebration of life planned for 16-year-old brother of suspected shooter
A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Trinity Baptist Church at 4815 Six Forks Road. His family said James enjoyed deep sea fishing and video games. A celebration of life is planned for James Thompson at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20...
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
‘Overcome with grief.’ Parents of Raleigh shooting suspect, victim release statement
The parents of the 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that left five dead expressed deep condolences for the victims, which include their son.
Tractor-trailer carrying live fish spills on I-95 north of Fayetteville
GODWIN, N.C. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and spilled live fish on Tuesday closed northbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. The crash occurred before 5:45 a.m. near Exit 61 for Wade-Stedman Road, near Godwin and north of Fayetteville. The truck was carrying thousands of pounds of...
