ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Where Josh Heupel's offense ranks nationally ahead of UT Martin game

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKgwV_0icOPgpo00

No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 7, Vols Wire looks at Josh Heupel’s offense through six contests in 2022. Tennessee’s offensive statistics and where the Vols rank nationally are listed below ahead of playing UT Martin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoRHO_0icOPgpo00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjzvB_0icOPgpo00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jqaG_0icOPgpo00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGJ4H_0icOPgpo00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFLWC_0icOPgpo00
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUMEh_0icOPgpo00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUuDS_0icOPgpo00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aX9of_0icOPgpo00
Donald Page/Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee jumps Alabama in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 8

CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from Nos. 1 to 131 ahead of Week 8. But Tennessee forced a major shakeup after rallying late to stun Alabama 52-49 thanks to a game-winning field goal by Chase McGrath as time expired. Last year, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel got a taste of how big the rivalry is with Alabama. This year, Heupel vanquished Nick Saban and Alabama, putting the Vols in prime position to turn a great year into a special one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Downtown businesses react to new stadium

One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon

Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
LEBANON, TN
98online.com

Chaos erupts at Tennessee Walmart as customers toss cookies and break wine bottles

(From Charlotte Observer) Two Walmart customers ended up arrested after they resorted to tossing wine bottles and throwing Halloween cookies at store staff and police, according to Tennessee police. Investigators said the chaos erupted when Walmart employees tried questioning the women about shoplifting nearly $700 in merchandise on Monday, Oct. 10, the Murfreesboro Police Department police said in a news release. Murfreesboro is about 35 miles southeast of Nashville.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy