Where Josh Heupel's offense ranks nationally ahead of UT Martin game

No. 4 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will host UT Martin (4-2, 3-0 OVC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 7, Vols Wire looks at Josh Heupel’s offense through six contests in 2022. Tennessee’s offensive statistics and where the Vols rank nationally are listed below ahead of playing UT Martin.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images