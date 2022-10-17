ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NH

Seacoast Current

Rye, NH Offers Free Water as Boil Water Order Continues

The Town of Rye handed out cases of water to residents in the Rye Water District as a boil water order is expected to cotinue for another week. Members of the Rye Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works loaded cars up with 470 cases at the Rye Fire Station on Washington Road. The water will be available to residents daily from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. while the order is in effect. 3,000 residents out of the town's approximately 5,400 residents are under the order.
RYE, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy

DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
DOVER, NH
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
NEWFIELDS, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning

A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases

EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property

This story was updated on Oct. 20 at 4:10 p.m. to add a video link of Wednesday’s presentation and on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 with a copy of the plan, the day the state shared it.  After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia […] The post Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
BURLINGTON, MA
wabi.tv

349 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units

LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
LACONIA, NH
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH

If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
