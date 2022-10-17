Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Rye, NH Offers Free Water as Boil Water Order Continues
The Town of Rye handed out cases of water to residents in the Rye Water District as a boil water order is expected to cotinue for another week. Members of the Rye Fire Department, Police Department, and Department of Public Works loaded cars up with 470 cases at the Rye Fire Station on Washington Road. The water will be available to residents daily from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. while the order is in effect. 3,000 residents out of the town's approximately 5,400 residents are under the order.
WMUR.com
Rye to distribute bottled water after boil water order still in place after one week
RYE, N.H. — Bottled water will be handed out starting Thursday to people in the Rye Water District where a boil water order has been in place for a week. The water will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. until Monday at the fire department at 555 Washington Road.
Deerfield Valley News
Dover loses two highway employees, parking project in jeopardy
DOVER- Selectboard members accepted resignations from several paid and volunteer positions, and approved 1% local option tax funding for Dover’s participation in this year’s Eat, Sleep, and Shop Local program. Two members of the town’s highway department submitted resignations. Road Commissioner Travis Briggs said one of the highway...
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
WMUR.com
After death on I-293, mental health officials issue reminder that help is available
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire mental health officials are reminding people there are ways to get help in a crisis, after a fatal incident Tuesday night on I-293 in Manchester. A person was killed in the incident at about 7 p.m. Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police said the death...
Downtown Reading shut down due to ongoing investigation into possible power issue
READING, Mass. — A part of downtown Reading has been closed off due to an ongoing investigation into a possible power issue on Wednesday morning. Main Street in Reading Square is closed from Woburn Street to Have Street for a “fire department investigation,” according to the Reading Police Department.
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals concerned about rising COVID-19 cases
EXETER, N.H. — Rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on top of staffing challenges and high occupancy rates are being called a troubling combination for New Hampshire hospitals. New Hampshire hospital officials said they're concerned that rising COVID-19 cases, coupled with the return of winter viruses, will exacerbate staffing issues. "We're already...
Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property
This story was updated on Oct. 20 at 4:10 p.m. to add a video link of Wednesday’s presentation and on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 with a copy of the plan, the day the state shared it. After years of failed attempts, the state has identified a buyer who wants to develop the 220-acre former Laconia […] The post Potential buyer emerges for former Laconia State School property appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
Heroic New Hampshire Air Force Member Saves Woman’s Life After Jet Ski Crash
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One moment you're enjoying a relaxing day off on the water. The next, you're being flung from your boat after a crash, and only minutes later rushing to the aid of those injured to help save a life.
wabi.tv
349 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - 349 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. There is also one additional death- a resident from Cumberland County.
laconiadailysun.com
Plans for State School development include 1,300 housing units
LACONIA — Almost 1,300 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School. Those details about a mixed use development of the state-owned property were shared during a...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
Man falls 20 feet from Route 1 overpass onto roadway in Danvers crash
A man who was involved in a collision on Route 1 in Danvers on Thursday morning was seriously injured after falling 20 feet onto Route 114, according to Massachusetts State Police. On Thursday morning at 9:18 a.m., state police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 1...
New Buffet Coming Soon to Former Super Great Wall Location in South Portland
Fans of the Super Great Wall buffet located at Mall Side Plaza in South Portland have been through a lot of disappointment with their favorite buffet over the years. The popular restaurant had its problems over the years, including a labor lawsuit in 2009 and a long closure and reopening in 2019 under new management which didn't last long before closing again, permanently.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Portsmouth, NH
If you're looking for things to do in Portsmouth in Rockingham County, New Hampshire, you'll be spoiled for choice. This vibrant seaport town is home to many attractions, from historical landmarks to popular tourist destinations. In 1623, Captain John Mason founded Portsmouth, which played a significant role in the American...
manchesterinklink.com
State police ‘saturation patrol’ for aggressive driving: 99 vehicles stopped for excessive speed
NASHUA, NH – The New Hampshire State Police and Nashua Police Department have been recently receiving multiple complaints regarding speeding vehicles and aggressive driving on the F.E. Everett Turnpike and some of the main roads throughout the City of Nashua. As a result, the New Hampshire State Police have...
