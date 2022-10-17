ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket Wins $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – After matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, a lottery ticket purchased in Ocean County won the third-tier prize of $50,000. The lucky ticket was sold at the News Plus located at 620 Mule Road in Toms River. The winning numbers for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers student killed in Route 9 crash

Authorities have identified a 22-year-old Middlesex County man as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Old Bridge. Driton Guze, of Old Bridge, was traveling south on Route 9 at about 6:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car, crossed over the grass median and was struck by a northbound pickup truck whose driver wasn’t able to stop in time, township police said.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Roller Rink Gets A New Spin On Life

JACKSON – Beyond its messages of closure and shut doors and $5 off coupons, the Jackson Skating Center will be rolling on and reopening in a few months. The last weekend of operation was October 1-2 and the owners announced on social media and in outgoing voice mails that after decades of operating in Jackson, they would be closing their doors on October 3.
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
downtownny.com

A New Ferry Route Is Slated to Open for New Jersey-ites

The transportation options just keep on coming, as one more passenger-ferry route will soon begin operations to and fro Lower Manhattan. NY Waterway recently announced that their fleet will include a course along the Raritan Bay that connects South Amboy to Brookfield Place. No further details have been reported on...
MANHATTAN, NY
