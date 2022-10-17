Firehouse Subs debuts new limited-edition steak sandwich. Here’s when you can get it

Firehouse Subs is launching a new steak sandwich — but it won’t be on the menu for long.

The limited-edition Prime Rib Steak Sub debuted at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, Oct. 17, the Florida-based sandwich chain announced in a news release.

The sandwich comes with “ seared, slow-cooked prime rib , melted provolone, and caramelized onions with garlic mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, and tomato” on a soft, toasty sub roll, according to Firehouse Subs’ website. It’s the restaurant’s newest menu item piled with cuts of steak cooked sous vide , or “under vacuum.”

Firehouse Subs said it teamed up with Michelin star-trained chef Gerard Bertholon to craft the new “high-end” entree.

You can order the Prime Rib Steak Sub in-store or online via the Firehouse Subs app for pick-up or third-party delivery, the release said. Pricing varies by location.

Find your nearest Firehouse Subs here.

