Firehouse Subs debuts new limited-edition steak sandwich. Here’s when you can get it
Firehouse Subs is launching a new steak sandwich — but it won’t be on the menu for long.
The limited-edition Prime Rib Steak Sub debuted at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, Oct. 17, the Florida-based sandwich chain announced in a news release.
The sandwich comes with “ seared, slow-cooked prime rib , melted provolone, and caramelized onions with garlic mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, and tomato” on a soft, toasty sub roll, according to Firehouse Subs’ website. It’s the restaurant’s newest menu item piled with cuts of steak cooked sous vide , or “under vacuum.”
Firehouse Subs said it teamed up with Michelin star-trained chef Gerard Bertholon to craft the new “high-end” entree.
You can order the Prime Rib Steak Sub in-store or online via the Firehouse Subs app for pick-up or third-party delivery, the release said. Pricing varies by location.
Find your nearest Firehouse Subs here.
