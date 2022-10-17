Read full article on original website
Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay (August 13, 1991 – October 14, 2022)
Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. For the past eight years, she was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Elkhart, Granger and Mishawaka, Indiana. Ariel was born August 13, 1991 in...
Genesis Alkali Granger Expansion Project Receives $665K Grant
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Genesis Alkali’s Granger expansion project is getting a $665,000 boost through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Obligation Grant Program. This grant provides funding to support training in maintenance and operations, safety, technology and engineering. Shaye Moon, Business...
City of Green River Recognizes School Crossing Guards
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) and the Green River City Council recognized the city’s crossing guards during the council meeting Tuesday night. GRPD Captain Shaun Sturlaugson acts as supervisor for the crossing guards, and he gave them accolades for their dedication towards keeping kids safe.
RSHS Class of 1967 Attend 55th Reunion
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Class of 1967 recently celebrated their 55th reunion. During the reunion, they gathered in front of a memorial tree they planted back in 1997. Headstones have been added near the tree to remember their classmates. Those attending the reunion this year...
Kasey Damori Announces Bid for College Board of Trustees
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Kasey Damori has announced her bid for a seat on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. Damori made her announcement in a letter shared with the public over the weekend. It states:. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater, 2 counts (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10221, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: GR Municipal Court. CHRISTENSEN, JOHNA DIANE. Age: 34. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL. Booking Date: 2022-10-20 Arresting...
You’re Invited to the 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Holistic & Metaphysical Expo
Transitions with Tammy, LLC is excited to present the Rock Springs Fall 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Expo. Metaphysics examines the relationship between mind and matter, and potentiality and actuality. Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines. MORE INFORMATION. Preferred vendors will be on...
City to Revoke Hand Up Food Cart Permit after Receiving Complaints
ROCK SPRINGS — With a letter in her hand, Hand Up Food Cart operator Laurie Davis addressed the Rock Springs City Council last night to find out why her home occupation conditional use permit was being revoked. The food cart aims to lend a hand up to those with...
Driver Killed in I-80 Crash May Have Fallen Asleep, Wyoming Highway Patrol Says
A man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 near mile marker 125, about 20 miles east of Rock Springs. The patrol says 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison was headed east when he...
