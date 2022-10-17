ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay (August 13, 1991 – October 14, 2022)

Ariel Marie (Bell) Clay, 31, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. For the past eight years, she was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Elkhart, Granger and Mishawaka, Indiana. Ariel was born August 13, 1991 in...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Genesis Alkali Granger Expansion Project Receives $665K Grant

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition and Genesis Alkali’s Granger expansion project is getting a $665,000 boost through the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ Pre-Obligation Grant Program. This grant provides funding to support training in maintenance and operations, safety, technology and engineering. Shaye Moon, Business...
GREEN RIVER, WY
City of Green River Recognizes School Crossing Guards

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) and the Green River City Council recognized the city’s crossing guards during the council meeting Tuesday night. GRPD Captain Shaun Sturlaugson acts as supervisor for the crossing guards, and he gave them accolades for their dedication towards keeping kids safe.
GREEN RIVER, WY
RSHS Class of 1967 Attend 55th Reunion

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Class of 1967 recently celebrated their 55th reunion. During the reunion, they gathered in front of a memorial tree they planted back in 1997. Headstones have been added near the tree to remember their classmates. Those attending the reunion this year...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Kasey Damori Announces Bid for College Board of Trustees

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Kasey Damori has announced her bid for a seat on the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees. Damori made her announcement in a letter shared with the public over the weekend. It states:. I am excited to announce my candidacy for the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 21

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater, 2 counts (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10221, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: GR Municipal Court. CHRISTENSEN, JOHNA DIANE. Age: 34. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL. Booking Date: 2022-10-20 Arresting...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
You’re Invited to the 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Holistic & Metaphysical Expo

Transitions with Tammy, LLC is excited to present the Rock Springs Fall 2022 Spirit of Wyoming Expo. Metaphysics examines the relationship between mind and matter, and potentiality and actuality. Attendees may select from a variety of practitioners presenting popular metaphysical and holistic disciplines. MORE INFORMATION. Preferred vendors will be on...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

