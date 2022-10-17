LIST: College, universities waiving application fees for Alabama College Application Week

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to several Alabama and other state colleges and universities free of charge in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Application Campaign this week.

“During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations

with students submitting applications to colleges nationwide,” said Alabama College

Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Last year, more than 250

Alabama schools participated and nearly 26,000 students applied to colleges nationwide.”

Below is a full list of colleges and universities waiving their fees and participating in the campaign, which began Monday, Oct. 17. and will last until Friday, Oct. 21.

Alabama A&M University – Alabama

Alabama State University – Alabama

Allen University – South Carolina

Andrew College – Georgia

Athens State University – Alabama

Auburn University – Alabama

Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama

Belmont Abbey College – North Carolina

Birmingham Southern College – Alabama

Brenau University – Georgia

Cumberland University – Tennessee

Edward Waters University – Florida

Faulkner University – Alabama

Florida Southern College – Florida

Fort Valley State University – Georgia

Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia

Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia

Huntingdon College – Alabama

Jacksonville State University – Alabama

Lander University – South Carolina

Lincoln Tech – Tennessee

Lipscomb University – Tennessee

Maryville College – Tennessee

Mercer University – Georgia

Miles College – Alabama

Mississippi College – Mississippi

Samford University – Alabama

South University – Alabama

Spring Hill College – Alabama

Stillman College – Alabama

Talladega College – Alabama

Troy University – Alabama

Tuskegee University – Alabama

Union University – Tennessee

University of Alabama – Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham – Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama

University of Mobile – Alabama

University of Montevallo – Alabama

University of New Orleans – Louisiana

University of North Alabama – Alabama

University of South Alabama – Alabama

University of Tampa – Florida

University of West Alabama – Alabama

University of West Florida – Florida

Alabama Community College System – Alabama

Bevill State Community College – Alabama

Bishop State Community College – Alabama

Calhoun Community College – Alabama

Central Alabama Community College – Alabam

Chattahoochee Valley Community College – Alabama

Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama

Drake State Community & Technical College – Alabama

Enterprise State Community College – Alabama

Gadsden State Community College – Alabama

Jefferson State Community College – Alabama

Lawson State Community College – Alabama

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama

Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama

Northwest-Shoals Community College – Alabama

Reid State Technical College – Alabama

Shelton State Community College – Alabama

Snead State Community College – Alabama

Southern Union State Community College – Alabama

Trenholm State Community College – Alabama

Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama

Wallace Community College-Selma – Alabama

Wallace Community College-Hanceville – Alabama

For more information about each specific college or university, click here to see details including location, point of contact and waiver codes.

