LIST: College, universities waiving application fees for Alabama College Application Week

By Brett Greenberg
 3 days ago

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to several Alabama and other state colleges and universities free of charge in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Application Campaign this week.

“During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations
with students submitting applications to colleges nationwide,” said Alabama College
Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Last year, more than 250
Alabama schools participated and nearly 26,000 students applied to colleges nationwide.”

Below is a full list of colleges and universities waiving their fees and participating in the campaign, which began Monday, Oct. 17. and will last until Friday, Oct. 21.

  • Alabama A&M University – Alabama
  • Alabama State University – Alabama
  • Allen University – South Carolina
  • Andrew College – Georgia
  • Athens State University – Alabama
  • Auburn University – Alabama
  • Auburn University at Montgomery – Alabama
  • Belmont Abbey College – North Carolina
  • Birmingham Southern College – Alabama
  • Brenau University – Georgia
  • Cumberland University – Tennessee
  • Edward Waters University – Florida
  • Faulkner University – Alabama
  • Florida Southern College – Florida
  • Fort Valley State University – Georgia
  • Georgia Gwinnett College – Georgia
  • Georgia Southwestern State University – Georgia
  • Huntingdon College – Alabama
  • Jacksonville State University – Alabama
  • Lander University – South Carolina
  • Lincoln Tech – Tennessee
  • Lipscomb University – Tennessee
  • Maryville College – Tennessee
  • Mercer University – Georgia
  • Miles College – Alabama
  • Mississippi College – Mississippi
  • Samford University – Alabama
  • South University – Alabama
  • Spring Hill College – Alabama
  • Stillman College – Alabama
  • Talladega College – Alabama
  • Troy University – Alabama
  • Tuskegee University – Alabama
  • Union University – Tennessee
  • University of Alabama – Alabama
  • University of Alabama at Birmingham – Alabama
  • University of Alabama in Huntsville – Alabama
  • University of Mobile – Alabama
  • University of Montevallo – Alabama
  • University of New Orleans – Louisiana
  • University of North Alabama – Alabama
  • University of South Alabama – Alabama
  • University of Tampa – Florida
  • University of West Alabama – Alabama
  • University of West Florida – Florida
  • Alabama Community College System – Alabama
  • Bevill State Community College – Alabama
  • Bishop State Community College – Alabama
  • Calhoun Community College – Alabama
  • Central Alabama Community College – Alabam
  • Chattahoochee Valley Community College – Alabama
  • Coastal Alabama Community College – Alabama
  • Drake State Community & Technical College – Alabama
  • Enterprise State Community College – Alabama
  • Gadsden State Community College – Alabama
  • Jefferson State Community College – Alabama
  • Lawson State Community College – Alabama
  • Lurleen B. Wallace Community College – Alabama
  • Northeast Alabama Community College – Alabama
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College – Alabama
  • Reid State Technical College – Alabama
  • Shelton State Community College – Alabama
  • Snead State Community College – Alabama
  • Southern Union State Community College – Alabama
  • Trenholm State Community College – Alabama
  • Wallace Community College-Dothan – Alabama
  • Wallace Community College-Selma – Alabama
  • Wallace Community College-Hanceville – Alabama

For more information about each specific college or university, click here to see details including location, point of contact and waiver codes.

