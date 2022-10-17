Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
insideedition.com
Truck of Man Missing Since 2006 Found at Bottom of Vermont River
The truck of a man missing since 2006 has been found at the bottom of a river in Duxbury, Vermont, after a team of divers Wednesday discovered it in the Winooski River, WCAX reported. Donald Messier, 34, of Waterbury, disappeared 16 years ago on October 15, 2006, after leaving a...
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Down Cliff a Day Before Her 55th Birthday While on Vacation in Maine
Police say Romona Gowens died on Monday when a fence she was leaning against broke, sending her falling 30 feet down a cliff A Georgia woman died this week when she fell 30 feet down a cliff after the wooden fence she was leaning against broke. According to the Scarborough Police Department in Maine, 54-year-old Romona Gowens fell from the cliff in Scarborough around 10:24 on Monday morning. Gowens could not call emergency services, but her sister and a local fisherman each called 911. "Gowens was located with...
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Man falls to his death in New Hampshire state park
A man has died after falling off a cliff near Everett Dam in New Hampshire.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
Man Dies after Plowing into Cow at 100 MPH in Rural Vermont
A man in Vermont died from injuries he sustained after he plowed into a cow at an excessive speed on Sunday night. According to the passenger, the man behind the wheel of the car was allegedly going upwards of 100 MPH when the unfortunate incident took place. "Police found that...
Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’
One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital. Holmes was treated and released, Providence Alaska Medical Center spokesperson Mikal Canfield said in an email Friday to The Associated Press. Holmes lives in the remote Brushkana area of Alaska, located off the Denali Highway, about 150 miles (241.40 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
New Hampshire Man Finds Stray Kitten That Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Isn't this little guy or gal adorable? Look at those sweet, innocent little eyes. So precious. But this isn't your ordinary stray kitty. Courtney Mack of Derry, New Hampshire, made this post to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, telling the unusual story of what her husband Dustin encountered on his way home from a walk.
WATCH: Moose Charge After Frantic Biker on ‘Average Alaskan Bike Ride’
A new video that’s making its round on the internet shows exactly what happens when someone makes a cow moose and calf feel threatened. The video, which was originally posted on Reddit captures a bicyclist being chased by two moose down a paved Alaskan road. The biker holds the camera so we can see the pursuit from their perspective. That, of course, slows them down and allows the angry animals to get dangerously close.
Q 96.1
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0