Fed Reminds New York Teens to Register For Selective Service
The Selective Service System is reminding New York teenage men to register their information in the event that a military draft is needed. There's a huge penalty if they don't. The military draft may have ended in the mid-'70s but registration for the Selective Service System has been the law...
‘Aggressive’ Flu Spreading Faster In New York Than Most Of U.S.
Health officials are warning the public because the flu is spreading more in New York State than in most of the United States. Flu season normally really starts up in December and peaks in February. However, the CDC is seeing a surprising increase in cases earlier than normal. Flu Season...
NY Cannabis Office to Accept Applications for New Mentor Program
If you are thinking about making Cannabis or a being a part of the Cannabis industry in New York State, there are many things for you to know and learn. How can you learn what you need to know? There is a new mentorship and training program that is being offered by New York State.
New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming
Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
Hudson Valley Town Becomes a Literal ‘Flaming Pile of Garbage’
You know you're having a bad day when your town is transformed into a steaming pile of trash. Residents in Dutchess County may have noticed a peculiar smell in the air on Wednesday. No, you didn't imagine it. That was actually the distinct aroma of burning garbage. An enormous pile...
7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State. WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share its recent findings of the best and worst "Small Cities in America." “Smaller cities often have more affordable housing prices and...
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?
Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
Where This Futuristic Drill Will Be Tunneling Under New York
This thing might look like it came straight out of a science-fiction movie, but this amazing robotic machine is real... and it's coming to New York. Meet P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N., a "microtunnel boring machine" that will be put to work by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). It's been lowered a loooong way down (below), to essentially drill where humans can't safely access. Here's why.
New York State Police Need Help Finding Elderly Hudson Valley ‘Shoplifter’
New York State Police are hoping you can help them identify a man who allegedly stole from a local Home Depot. On Tuesday, New York State Police sent out an alert asking for help in identifying a man they say stole from Home Depot. New York State Police in Cortlandt,...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State. The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter. Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!" Farmer’s Almanac. Farmer’s Almanac. The...
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads
I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Top Halloween Safety Tips from New York State You Might Not Think Of
When it comes to spooky season here in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of events, activities and Halloween fun to be had. It is important, though, to remember spooky season safety to be sure that you and your Halloween crew stay safe. Here's a list of some things you may not have thought about when getting the crew (little ones and big kids too) ready to celebrate.
Millions In New York To Receive ‘Inflation’ Checks, Who Will Get
Many Empire State residents are going to get a check in the mail to help "combat inflation." Gov. Hochul and other New York leaders announced $475 million in tax relief is coming to nearly 2 million New Yorkers. 2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief. Hochul...
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
Just Arrived: Surprising Leaf Growths. Here’s What they Mean
Autumn in the Hudson Valley is meant for looking at beautiful foliage while eating the best apple cider donuts in the country. New growths on New York leaves, however, is enough to make you lose your appetite. Here's what they are and what they mean for our trees. Leaf Gall...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
