Ohio State

New York Removes Dangerous ‘Asbestos Mountain’ From Hudson Valley, Jobs Coming

Officials believe this once-contaminated dumping ground is now the "foundation for the Hudson Valley’s economic future." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Representative Patrick Ryan proudly announced that "asbestos mountain" has been removed from Ulster County. "Asbestos Mountain" Removed From Ulster County. “This is...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Has New York Banned Candles in Halloween Pumpkins?

Candles and pumpkins just go together this time of year, right? But is it legal to leave a candle burning in your Jack-o-lantern?. You've spent hours carving out your pumpkin for Halloween this year, and it's come out perfect!! All that's left to do now is find a candle to light and put it outside of your house to show off to everyone!!! WAIT!!! Not so fast!
Where This Futuristic Drill Will Be Tunneling Under New York

This thing might look like it came straight out of a science-fiction movie, but this amazing robotic machine is real... and it's coming to New York. Meet P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N., a "microtunnel boring machine" that will be put to work by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). It's been lowered a loooong way down (below), to essentially drill where humans can't safely access. Here's why.
NEW YORK STATE
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
The 5 Reasons Behind Those Tubes On New York Roads

I had a suspicion, but now I finally know the truth. There's at least five reasons why you may find yourself driving over sets on black rubber tubes on New York roads. There's plenty of secrets hiding in plain sight on roads all over the Hudson Valley. Last month, many of us were shocked to learn that there was an actual reason behind those tiny placards with lines and dots you see on so many roadside posts in New York (below).
NEW YORK STATE
Top Halloween Safety Tips from New York State You Might Not Think Of

When it comes to spooky season here in the Hudson Valley, there's no shortage of events, activities and Halloween fun to be had. It is important, though, to remember spooky season safety to be sure that you and your Halloween crew stay safe. Here's a list of some things you may not have thought about when getting the crew (little ones and big kids too) ready to celebrate.
NEW YORK STATE
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
