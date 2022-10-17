Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myveronanj.com
William J. Knight, 88
Mr. William J. Knight, 88, passed away peacefully at home in Verona, NJ on October 15, 2022. Services were private. Born in London, England, Mr. Knight grew up in South Wales and moved to the United States in 1965. He was a resident of Verona since 1968. He served in...
myveronanj.com
Parkside Social To Add Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up
The Parkside Social will be adding a holiday cocktail pop-up in November. Called Miracle on. Bloomfield, the pop-up was started by the owner of a New York City bar in 2014, the Miracle concept will have 200 participating locations this winter. Miracle on Bloomfield will operate at The Parkside Social...
myveronanj.com
Ferrera, Spiegeland Lead BOE Race Spending
Diana Ferrera and Aaron Spiegeland are heavily outspending other candidates in the November election for Board of Education. According to campaign reports posted to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Ferrera has spent $5,846.18 of $12,815.50 raised, while Spiegeland has spent $5,273.49 of $9,484.00. The candidates share a campaign manager, Christian Strumolo, and a campaign treasurer, Robert De Marino. The bulk of the funds raised by both candidates came in donations in excess of $300, which must be reported in detail.
myveronanj.com
County Webinar To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is offering a free training program focused on helping victims of domestic violence find the resources they need to become healthy and safe. Called “Sanctuary,” the program will teach students how to provide crisis intervention and outreach services to victims of domestic violence. It...
Comments / 0