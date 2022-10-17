Diana Ferrera and Aaron Spiegeland are heavily outspending other candidates in the November election for Board of Education. According to campaign reports posted to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Ferrera has spent $5,846.18 of $12,815.50 raised, while Spiegeland has spent $5,273.49 of $9,484.00. The candidates share a campaign manager, Christian Strumolo, and a campaign treasurer, Robert De Marino. The bulk of the funds raised by both candidates came in donations in excess of $300, which must be reported in detail.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO