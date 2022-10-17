Read full article on original website
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
A Sunday Drive to See MDI and Acadia Fall Foliage
Mainers certainly know how good we got it this time of year when it comes to living here. The tourists are pretty much gone. Only ones left are the leaf peepers, and who among us doesn’t appreciate the great fall foliage we get here. The temperatures are nice. Not...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
A New 250-Seat Restaurant, Micro-Brewery? You’ll Have to Visit Auburn, Maine
Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, Maine has a plan to open a second location 100 miles south in Auburn that sounds like it's going to be epic. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mason's Brewing announced that they will start construction this fall on a two-story, 250-seat restaurant, micro-brewery and distillery on Main Street in Auburn right on the banks of the Androscoggin River. It will be built on land near the intersection of Main and Drummond Street which is right next to two existing buildings, including one that is home to Maine Gourmet Chocolates.
Harriet, The Wayward Central Maine Emu, Reunites With Her Boyfriend, Ozzy!
Finally a conclusion in the epic saga that is Harriet The Wayward Central Maine Emu!. If you've been following along then you know that Harriet The Emu has been missing for about 6 days now as she escaped a Central Maine farm during the crazy win and rain storm we got last Friday.
Houses Razed on Davis Court as Bangor YMCA Eyes Possible Expansion
Davis Court is not a street that gets much traffic in Bangor, so here is something you might not have seen, or might not know is happening. The four properties at 23, 24, 26, and 30 Davis Court all have been boarded up, and there is equipment at the properties that suggest all will be demolished.
It’s Official! Augusta, Maine Will Soon Have Its Very Own Jersey Mike’s!
Augusta is home to some of the most diverse eateries in the entire state of Maine- and it's about to get even more diverse. For the first time ever, a Jersey Mike's is going to be opening up in the city. Jersey Mike's says in part on the 'about' portion...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
WMTW
Janet Mills takes us to her hometown of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Maine — She’s the first woman governor of Maine, and right now Gov. Janet Mills is fighting for a second term. On Wednesday, we continued our series of profiles on all three candidates for governor, featuring a mix of personal and political issues. As we walked around...
wabi.tv
Income-based heating assistance through HEAP
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Energy and fuel heating costs are on many people’s minds, but there is help for households with low incomes through the HEAP program. HEAP program manager Lynn Lugdon stopped by to tell us about HEAP and who is eligible for assistance. HEAP is an income-based...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
WGME
Maine hunter shocked to discover his moose was yellow
(BDN) -- Ryan Boucher of Greene experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows last week during his moose hunt in Andover. Boucher and his hunting party were ecstatic when he shot a bull moose on Tuesday, Oct. 11, during the second week of the season. “It was...
newscentermaine.com
Neo-Nazi group marches through Lewiston park
More than 20 people dressed in black marched through the park on Oct. 2. Witnesses said it was an attack on Lewiston's refugee community.
Listen + Enter To Win Tickets to Old Dominion in Bangor
When Old Dominion brings its No Bad Vibes Tour to Bangor on April 15, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be at the show. Here's what we're going to do. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 18, we're going to give you all code words at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. each day until Thursday, Oct. 27. So, make sure you're listening.
lcnme.com
Former Whitefield Fire Chief Remembered for His Empathy
Lincoln County’s tight knit community of volunteer firefighters experienced a second painful loss inside of a month with the sudden passing of former Whitefield Fire Chief Scott Higgins on Monday, Oct. 17. Higgins, 63, reportedly experienced a medical event while operating a school bus for the Jefferson Village School...
foxbangor.com
Governor announces new grants
BANGOR- Governor Janet Mills was in Bangor and Brewer this afternoon to mark one year of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor visited two businesses that benefited from economic recovery grants. She also announced a new grant opportunity that will be available . “We’re pleased that we are...
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
boothbayregister.com
Thistle Inn to re-open for dining in March
Locals and visitors alike will be glad to learn Thistle Inn, which closed in June, will re-open next March when WAVES owners Jenny Chen and Ian Ronan take over the restaurant at 55 Oak St. with Chen as business owner and Ronan as head chef. Next April, Florin Iuga, who...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Watch These Classic LaVerdiere’s Halloween Commercials
Any old school Mainer remembers LaVeriere's Super Drug Stores. At its peak, the company operated more than 70 stores in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Aside from the pharmacy, the stores sold general items, as well as toys and Halloween and Christmas decorations. In the 1980s, some LaVerdiere's locations featured an arcade, called Action Family Arcade. The company was purchased by Rite Aid, back in 1994.
