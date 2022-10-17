ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicottville, NY

CSP receiver Bryce Hinsdale sets WNY record

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bryce Hinsdale, a sophomore on the Clymer/Sherman/Panama football team, established a Western New York high school football record Saturday with 17 receptions in a game.

The versatile Hinsdale accounted for all of the Wolfpack’s points in a 22-20 win against Franklinville/Ellicottville. The 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver caught two touchdowns and kicked three field goals, including the game-winner from 22 yards as time expired, and he set a school record making a 35-yard field goal. Hinsdale finished with 148 yards receiving, made three solo tackles in the secondary, and averaged 41.5 yards punting.

“It’s too bad that there’s such a stigma against smaller schools,” CSP coach Ty Harper told the Jamestown Post-Journal. “I think Bryce is as good as any receiver in Western New York. I think he could play at Orchard Park, Canisius, Lancaster or any of those big schools.”

Through seven games this season, Hinsdale leads Section VI with 60 catches and is second with 692 yards receiving. He has caught five touchdowns, made all six of his field goal attempts and 20 of 25 extra point kicks, contributed 27 tackles (21 solo) and three interceptions on defense, with a 34.8-yard punting average.

Hinsdale received a Connolly Cup nomination for his performance on Saturday. View highlights of his game here. Another of the Wolfpack’s sophomore receivers, Alex Barmore, made an acrobatic grab to set up CSP’s winning field goal.

The previous WNY single-game receptions record was 16, shared by East Aurora’s Mike Direnzo (2000), and Iroquois’ Jerimee Burr (2002). The state record is 22 receptions, and Hinsdale is now tied with four other individuals for third all-time.

The Wolfpack (5-2), back-to-back Class D state champions in 2018-19, are currently third in the division at 5-2, behind Randolph (7-0, 6-0) and Portville (6-1, 5-1). Fourth-place Franklinville/Ellicottville (5-2, 4-2) was ranked ninth in the state entering Saturday’s game at CSP, which was an honorable mention. CSP plays its lone non-league game Saturday at St. Mary’s ahead of the Class D playoffs.

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

