Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club. Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”. The Boys and Girls...
WILX-TV
Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Clinton Hospital launches Healthy-Steps program
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Clinton Hospital launched an innovative Healthy-Steps program that offers a therapeutic movement class and support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. “It really is a good program for women that have had breast cancer, if they’ve had lymphedema or it helps them so...
WILX-TV
Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers. Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95
We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
WILX-TV
Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
WILX-TV
What to know about the Michigan Future Educator Stipend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Future Educator Stipend is a new program that can pay up to $9,600 per semester to be paid towards allowable student teaching expenses such as tuition, living expenses, and childcare. To be eligible, the student must meet the following requirements:. Be admitted in an...
WILX-TV
Michigan Spark Grant application is open, with up to $15M available for outdoor projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First-round funding of the $65 million Michigan Spark Grants program will start accepting applications on Oct. 24. The program is aimed at helping local communities that want to create, renovate, or redevelop public outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. There is up to $15 million...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
WILX-TV
Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
WILX-TV
PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo
CUMBERLAND, Md. (Gray News) – Dozens of neglected animals have been rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals workers say they conducted a five-day rescue mission last week involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat alligators and more.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
WILX-TV
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
WILX-TV
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
