Haslett, MI

WILX-TV

Local Influencer Donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local influencer, Terrell Wade, gave back in a big way, by donating $10,000 to his local Boys and Girls Club. Wade, who goes by The Wade Empire on social media said, “Giving back is an important and essential aspect of growth.”. The Boys and Girls...
WILX-TV

Crash sends vehicle into Okemos High School sign

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos High School welcome sign was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. It happened just after 7 p.m. According to the Meridian Township Police Department, two vehicles collided, which caused one to swerve into the sign. The two drivers were not students and no...
WILX-TV

Sparrow Clinton Hospital launches Healthy-Steps program

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Clinton Hospital launched an innovative Healthy-Steps program that offers a therapeutic movement class and support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. “It really is a good program for women that have had breast cancer, if they’ve had lymphedema or it helps them so...
WILX-TV

Michigan releases toolkit to help parents teach teens importance of safe driving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In honor of National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning has released a toolkit for parents of new drivers. Katie Bower, the director of Highway Safety Planning, said roughly 10% of all fatal crashes involve a teen driver, but there’s another statistic that is even more important.
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Irene Bronner, Head of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, Dies at 95

We have some sad news for Christmas fans in Michigan. Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, passed away Sunday (Oct. 16) at the age of 95. According to her obituary, “Irene was an essential part of Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland, and also served on the Board of Directors and in many other roles. She was also greatly involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.” She was also a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools before to joining her husband Wally at the famed Frankenmuth store.
WILX-TV

Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.
WILX-TV

What to know about the Michigan Future Educator Stipend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Future Educator Stipend is a new program that can pay up to $9,600 per semester to be paid towards allowable student teaching expenses such as tuition, living expenses, and childcare. To be eligible, the student must meet the following requirements:. Be admitted in an...
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
WILX-TV

Upper Peninsula roadside parks closing soon

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - All roadside parks in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season on Oct. 27. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said its crews maintain the 32 roadside parks in the U.P. from late April to late October each year. Also, the southbound I-75 rest area...
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff: Collision that hospitalized 3 caused by ignored stop light

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Friday in a Summit Township crash. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Spring Arbor Road. Authorities said a 49-year-old man from Hanover Township failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Spring Arbor Road.
WILX-TV

PETA saves 65 neglected animals from roadside zoo

CUMBERLAND, Md. (Gray News) – Dozens of neglected animals have been rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals workers say they conducted a five-day rescue mission last week involving 65 animals of 30 species from the Tri-State Zoological Park, including bears, exotic birds, a Bengal cat alligators and more.
WILX-TV

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
WILX-TV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was cancelled in Colorado on Tuesday for a 10-month-old girl after she was found safe. Police in Aurora said A’myah Gordon has been found and detectives are determining whether to file charges. KKTV reported A’myah was believed to be traveling with...
