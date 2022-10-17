TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday night after officers said he shot another teenager after a fight. The Tampa Police Department said the altercation took place at around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 14. Two teenage girls planned to fight each other at the Arbor Flats apartment complex in Tampa. After the fight, Terrance Jones, 16, who was wearing a ski mask, fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl as she walked away, striking her in the back. Jones is related to the other girl who fought the victim.

