cbs12.com

Police: Man aims to run over woman, hits building instead

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man tried to run over a woman in Tampa but hit a building instead. Tampa Police Department arrested Pavel Alex Terentev, 31, after they say he attempted to strike his acquaintance with an SUV. Moments before the crash, Terentev allegedly punched the...
16 year old arrested after shooting another teenage girl during a fight, officers say

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday night after officers said he shot another teenager after a fight. The Tampa Police Department said the altercation took place at around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 14. Two teenage girls planned to fight each other at the Arbor Flats apartment complex in Tampa. After the fight, Terrance Jones, 16, who was wearing a ski mask, fired one shot at a 17-year-old girl as she walked away, striking her in the back. Jones is related to the other girl who fought the victim.
Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
