Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders 2022￼
New York, NY, October 19, 2022 — McapmediaWire — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa,” “EMOR” or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today offers an open Letter to Shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company’s 2022 year-to-date progress and his corporate outlook for 2023. Highlights of the letter are below, and the full letter can be found here: https://www.healixa.com/press/shareholderletter2022.
For the 4thTime, MetaSense, Inc Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2,245 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216%
West Berlin, NJ, October 21, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Today, Inc. revealed that Metasense, Inc. is No. 2,245 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Allied Energy Enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Walker Green Tech
Carrollton, Texas, October 19, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Allied Energy Corp (OTC Pink: AGYP), a producing oil and gas company focused on the leasing and reworking of oil and gas reserves in one of the most prolific hydrocarbon areas in the United States, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture alliance with WalkerGreen Tech LLC, (“WGT”), a private company formed to pursue acquisition and development opportunities within the Energy Sector.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches New Line of OTC Hearing Aids for its iHEAR Brand
IHEAR Offers a New Line of Affordable Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids to be Sold in Major Retailers and Pharmacy Chains. ROSEVILLE, CA, October 19, 2022 — — InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) (“InnerScope”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing space is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of affordable Over-the-Counter (“OTC”) rechargeable hearing aids for its iHEAR brand which includes app-controlled models with full wireless audio streaming of music and hands-free phone calling (“iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids”). The launch of iHEAR OTC Hearing Aids coincides with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) finalizing the rule that started on October 17, 2022, which allows OTC hearing aids to be sold online and in major retail stores and pharmacy chains without a prescription or a need to see a medical or hearing professional from the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017.
