Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup
The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice stepped outside of her comfort zone recently and joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars. Teresa’s ballroom time was brief. She and pro partner Pasha Pashkov were sent home during week two of the competition after a lackluster jive. Teresa was happy to get back to […] The post Teresa Giudice Says “I Kept My Mouth Shut” For Years About Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga; Fans Are “Going To See The Truth” On Real Housewives Of New Jersey This Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Melissa Gorga Reveals Why Her & Joe’s New Feud With Teresa Giudice Is ‘Dangerous’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are never surprised to see Teresa Giudice feuding with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa, but the fight that went down while the cast was filming the Season 13 finale was so catastrophic that Melissa and Joe refused to attend Teresa’s wedding. And while Melissa was at BravoCon over the weekend, she told us why this fight, which allegedly involves a new cheating rumor, is “super different” from the ones that came before it.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY
When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time around on the...
Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son
Garcelle Beauvais is one of the few reasons that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is even bearable to watch these days. She proves time and time again with the Fox Force Phonies that no matter how often they go low, she’ll go high. It’s clearly a trait she’s passed onto her children, who have been […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Dorit Kemsley For Laughing After Erika Jayne Cursed At Garcelle’s Son appeared first on Reality Tea.
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
Lesley Beador Says She’s Filing For Divorce From David Beador Days After Claiming He Dismissed His Own Divorce Filing
It’s another case of he said she said. Lesley Beador and David Beador are clearly having some marital issues. And those issues are on full display on Lesley’s social media. Which is exactly what I would expect from the woman who used to regularly tag Andy Cohen on her Instagram posts. Really. Also, never forget the time she posted pics of them naked in the woods with no explanation.
Caroline Manzo Confirms She Recently Turned Down Another Invite To Return To ‘RHONJ’ (Exclusive)
Caroline Manzo revealed to HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she was recently asked to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she declined the invitation. “It was a thank you, no thank you,” the 61-year-old EXCLUSIVELY said on October 14. “I’ve had many conversations. Just had one a couple months ago,” Caroline added. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going.”
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Breaking Down ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mike Shouhed’s Legal Drama Following Domestic Violence Charge
Following his time on Shahs of Sunset, Mike Shouhed made headlines for his actions outside of reality tv. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2022 that the Bravo personality was arrested following a domestic incident. The victim in the situation was not named at the time, however, Shouhed previously revealed that he was engaged to girlfriend […]
BravoCon 2022: Joe Gorga Doesn't Think Teresa's Marriage Will Last
Siblings Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" have been feuding and making up ever since Gorga and his wife Melissa joined the Bravo reality series during its third season in 2011. From their very first episode together, Joe and Teresa, who has been a regular since Season 1, clashed, with Joe calling his sister "garbage" during his son's christening, according to People. The root of the sibling's feud has always seemed to be the conflict between Teresa and Melissa. Throughout the years, Teresa has accused Melissa of being a gold digger and cheating on Joe — but Melissa has always said neither was true. Teresa and her ex-husband's prison sentences on federal fraud charges seemed to unite the family in 2013, but the siblings eventually resumed fighting after her release and return to the show.
RHOC’s Shannon Beador Wasn’t Surprised Ex-Husband David Beador Split From 2nd Wife: ‘Lot of Drama There’
Sharing her thoughts. Shannon Beador weighed in on ex-husband David Beador‘s split from — and possible reconciliation with — second wife Lesley Beador, and she didn’t hold back. “Was it surprising? No,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly during BravoCon...
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Viral Drink Video of Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen is speaking out about the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. Over the weekend at BravoCon, Jennifer Aydin and her castmate, Melissa Gorga, and her husband, Joe Gorga, got into it in a hotel lobby following a day of Bravo fan-fueled festivities. In a video shared by...
Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, savagely responds to Erika Jayne’s divorce prediction
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has some snarky “management advice” for Erika Jayne after she predicted the couple would be the next Bravolebrities to divorce. PK brushed off the prophecy and shaded Jayne, who is still entangled...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Relationship Timeline
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are one of several Vanderpump Rules couples who've walked down the aisle … but their nuptials didn't play out on the Bravo series. Before introducing fans to Beau on season 7 of the Bravo series, the former SURver documented messy relationships with Jax Taylor, Frank Herlihy and Patrick Meagher on […]
E! News
