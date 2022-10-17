Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Theatre Performing “Where Words Once Were”
WARSAW — The Warsaw Community High School Theatre Department will perform “Where Words Once Were” on Nov. 5 and 6 at the WCHS Performing Arts Center. The Nov. 5 performance is at 7:30 p.m., and the Nov. 6 performance is at 2:30 p.m. “Where Words Once Were”...
inkfreenews.com
Judith ‘Judy’ Ann Puckett
Judith “Judy” Ann Puckett, 78, Winona Lake, died at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born Aug. 30, 1944. She married Lee J. Puckett Feb. 28, 1964; he preceded her in death. She will be lovingly remembered by her son,...
inkfreenews.com
KYLA Meets At Kosciusko County Community Foundation
WARSAW — The 2022-2023 class of the Kosciusko Youth Leadership Academy recently held its second meeting of the year at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The theme of this second session was “Understanding Your Leadership Style.” During this session, led by guest speaker and former KYLA board member Ann Lash-Branson, students participated in a team activity that focused on developing a project plan and the importance of communication while working with a team. The students also spent time reflecting on the positive leaders that have impacted their lives and thinking about the characteristics that made those individuals good leaders.
inkfreenews.com
James Michael ‘Mike’ Gray
James Michael “Mike” Gray, 70, North Manchester, died Oct. 17, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Mike was born Feb. 26, 1952. He is survived by his son, David Mefford, North Manchester; and sisters, Terry Gray, Mishawaka and Frankie “Jeanie” Wingert, Florida. McKee Mortuary is...
inkfreenews.com
Maria Stapleton — PENDING
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
New WL Reserve Officers Sworn In
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Police Department has two new reserve officers. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Town Attorney Adam Turner administered the oath of office to Michelson Courtois and Payton Stutzman, following the council unanimously approving their becoming officers. Both also...
inkfreenews.com
Local Duo Receives Honors For Musical Work
ROCHESTER — “I met Claudia at the Country Music Jam in Silver Lake,” stated Buddy Eugene, Rochester. “We sang a couple songs together and something just clicked.”. Little did they know on that evening 10 years ago they would form the award-winning country music singing duo, Buddy Eugene & Claudia.
inkfreenews.com
Koweba Sue Malik
Koweba Sue Malik, 56, Liberty Mills, died Oct. 19, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Suzie was born April 24, 1966. She is survived by her mother, Frances Brown, North Manchester; companion of 24 years, Ted Nancy, Liberty Mills; daughters, Star Malik, Claypool, Lisa Hall, North Manchester, Cassie Coram, Peru and Nikki Carpenter; sons, Zachariah (Ellie Penning) Burk, Claypool, Chris Nance, North Manchester, Phoenix Goad, Liberty Mills, Matthew Schutz, Peru, Dominik Schutz, Ligonier and Scott Dingess, Silver Lake; sisters, Robin Corn and Lola France; brothers, Charles Burk III, Randy (Carolyn) France, Rocky (Charlotte) France, Russell (Kim) France and Richard (Marvin) France; and two grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Local Veterans Will Be Honored At Threads Of Valor Ceremony
WARSAW — Liberty Sewing Circle has teamed up with Kosciusko Senior Services to show appreciation for local nominated veterans. A Threads of Valor quilt presentation will be held Nov. 9, at the Senior Activity Center/Pete Thorn Gym located at 800 N Park Ave., Warsaw. Doors will open at 10...
inkfreenews.com
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
inkfreenews.com
Spooktakular In Warsaw Set For Oct. 28
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw and the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 on Friday, Oct. 28. Costume contest registration begins at 5:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, downtown trick-or-treating will be from 6-7 p.m....
inkfreenews.com
Gary Dean Keaffaber
Gary Dean Keaffaber, 82, Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Sept. 11, 1940. In 1962, he married Dianna McCullough. On Nov. 14, 1975, he married Judith (Rock) Kilmer; she survives. Gary is also survived by his six children, Jeffrey Keaffaber, Orlando, Fla., J....
inkfreenews.com
Kevin Lee Boggs — UPDATED
Kevin Lee Boggs, 66, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. He was born March 30, 1956, in Warsaw, the son of Harry and Joyce (Taylor) Boggs. Kevin graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’74. He had retired as an expediter at RR Donnelley & Sons. Kevin was an avid golfer who belonged to the Thursday Men’s Golf League. He enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and loved the outdoors. He was a great adventurer who loved to travel, but he especially cherished the time he spent with his friends and family, who loved him dearly.
inkfreenews.com
Jodie A. Elshire
Jodie A. Elshire, 65, Fort Wayne, formerly of LaFontaine, died at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 17, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born May 1, 1957. Jodie is survived by her daughter, Katie (Fred) Gengnagel, Wabash; one grandson; and one brother, Terry (Beverly) Faust, Urbana. McDonald Funeral Homes,...
inkfreenews.com
Alton Richard Buck
Alton Richard Buck, 86, Winona Lake, died Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving family and died peacefully. Alton Buck was born April 23, 1936, to Robert and Amy Buck, near the...
inkfreenews.com
Oct. 25 Debate In Warsaw Will Include Two Congressional Candidates
WARSAW — For what might be the first time in recent history, the city of Warsaw will host a congressional debate. Or at least two-thirds of one. Two of the three candidates running for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional seat – Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry – have agreed to participate as part of a larger forum featuring four other local races in Kosciusko County on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
inkfreenews.com
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Richard ‘Duke’ Ropp Jr.
Richard “Duke” Ropp Jr., 76, Columbia City, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born April 25, 1946. On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Rita Hinen; she survives in Columbia City. He is survived by his children, Jon (Dawn) Ropp, Carmel, Cheri (Tom Boivin) Ropp, Evansville, Wis. and Jay (Krissy) Ropp, Larwill; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joy (Mike) Lee, Garland, Texas and Daniel (Melanie) Ropp, Reno, N.V.
inkfreenews.com
Kari L. Harmon
Kari L. (Hashbarger) Harmon, 54, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 11:26 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 7, 1967. She married Bradley R. Harmon on March 7, 2009; he survives in Wabash. Kari is also survived by one son, Matthew...
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn E. Peter — PENDING
Marilyn E. Peter, 86, formerly of Rochester, died at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
