Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Oct. 13-15?

Watch our video of the top 10 plays of the week and choose your favorite

The SBLive Sports staff watched a bunch of highlights from last weekend's high school football across the nation and picked our top 10.

Check out the video above and vote in the poll below to choose your favorite.

The voting will conclude Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Descriptions of each play are below the poll.

(Pittsburgh Central Catholic photo by Jeff Harwell ; video by Jordyn Bennett)

1. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Pennsylvania)

While the other team celebrates a blocked field goal, Anthony Shovlin picks up the ball and runs for a touchdown.

2. Boyd County (Kentucky)

Cameron Collins saves an interception after his teammate nearly makes a spectacular pick.

3. Aldine Nimitz (Texas)

Cory Huff Jr. comes out of nowhere to make a leaping one-handed interception.

4. Stratford (Texas)

Cullen Devine intercepts the ball at the line of scrimmage and then drags an offensive lineman into the end zone.

5. Columbus (Florida)

Darriel Harper makes the catch despite a big hit, then jukes his way to a long touchdown.

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (Nebraska)

Jack Poppe gets popped but holds on to the ball while on the ground, apparently unaware at first that he has the ball.

7. Mt. Ayr (Iowa)

Jaixen Frost gets hit while somersaulting over a defender but stays on his feet for a big gain.

8. Collinsville (Illinois)

Jerry Richardson rises high to make a spectacular catch in the end zone for the winning TD in OT.

9. Toledo Start (Ohio)

Punter Romeko Alexander saves a bad snap and then turns it into a long touchdown run.

10. Cass (Georgia)

Sacovie White makes a one-handed interception high over the receiver and then races for a touchdown.

—