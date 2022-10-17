Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Tree City USA Award & City Tree Report Update
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Emerald Ash Borer beetle hasn’t been officially spotted yet in Valley City, but Ash tree owners should keep a watchful eye. City Forester Bob Anderson said the city is being proactive in anticipation of this beetle infesting Ash trees in the future.
newsdakota.com
Ames Receives JRMC Legend Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) recently announced Krista Ames as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
newsdakota.com
Valley City School Board Approves Two-Phased Plan
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPS) – Valley City Public Schools (VCPS) is continuing to move forward with a two-phased remodel and renovation plan for the school district using our COVID-19 and Building Fund dollars. Superintendent Josh Johnson said following our capital maintenance plan (October 2021), the school district is prioritizing...
newsdakota.com
UJ Students Return Trick-or-Can Event Oct. 30
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – More than 100 students on different teams will be going door-to-door on Sunday, Oct. 30 to collect food donations for local food pantries this fall. The University of Jamestown Student Senate has held their Trick-or-Can event each year. Community Outreach Committee Chair Josiah Penn says...
newsdakota.com
Gloria E. Becker
The funeral service for Gloria E. Becker, 95, Valley City, North Dakota will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, rural Valley City. She passed away Saturday, October 15, at SMP Health-St. Raphael.
newsdakota.com
Emergency Utility Repairs Today in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced emergency utility repairs in the NE today, Oct. 20. The city reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 16th Ave NE, between 2nd PL NE through 4th ST NE. This closure and outage will begin at 9:00 A.M. and continue until work is finished.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Dispatch Requests Equipment Purchases
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission heard a request from the Emergency Manager regarding possible equipment purchases. Andrew Kirking informed the commission that their recent purchase of a call recorder came in under budget, freeing up some funding for more equipment purchases. Kirking says along with the...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Testing Vote Machines, Open to Public
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County will be holding another open-to-the-public test of their voting machines before the Nov. 8 General election. Pursuant to NDCC 16.1-06-15, public testing of the electronic voting system will take place on. Thursday, Oct. 27. The test will be held at 9 AM in...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Receives Grant to Enhance Courthouse
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stutsman County was a recipient of grant funding through the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) and State Homeland Security grant program. IT Director Josh Smaage informed the commission that he applied for the grant in May. He says they’ve received similar grants from...
newsdakota.com
Temporary Road Closure Planned in NE Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced a temporary road closure in the northeast of the city Friday. Through today (Friday), there will be a road closure on 3rd /4th St NE, between 9th Ave NE and 11th Ave NE. A detour will be put in...
newsdakota.com
COVID-19 Vaccination Claims Disputed By Health Dept.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A state audit says the state health department stored thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses at incorrect temperatures and that some of the vaccine was administered to patients. Tim Wiedrich, who heads the agency disputes the claim. He says no non-viable vaccines were given to...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Cross Country Runs to State Saturday
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Saturday brings another fall sport to a close, as Valley City will be joined by other Class A schools at the state contest at Pipestem Reservoir near Jamestown. Parkhurst Recreation Area will host 186 boys and 176 girls in the event. The boys will run first...
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
newsdakota.com
Vaccination Display At Barnes County Museum
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Vaccines have been called the 8th wonder of the world because they have saved countless lives. And numerous effective vaccines have been developed over the last 200 years. Vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective public health interventions. The prevention of deaths far outweigh the nonfatal complications for all vaccines.
newsdakota.com
St. Catherine School Fall Auction Nov. 4th; How Sweet It Is
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 50th annual St. Catherine School Fall Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club Friday, November 4th. The silent auction and bake sale start the evening off. Proceeds raised from the auction will be use for various improvements and enhancements at St. Catherine School.
newsdakota.com
Grand Farm Breaks Ground on Future Agriculture Technology Innovation Facility
(GrandFarm.com) – Leaders and community members were on hand 20 miles west of Fargo near Casselton, North Dakota, today as ground was officially broken on the 140 acre site of Grand Farm’s Innovation Facility. Grand Farm, an organization that facilitates agriculture technology collaboration and research, will utilize the...
hpr1.com
Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area
You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo family no longer parking in street, fear for safety following three hit-and-run accidents in 1.5 years
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo family is sharing their concerns about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood, following three different hit-and-run crashes which have happened outside their home within the last year-and-a-half. The Jacobson family says they moved to the Elmwood neighborhood in 2020. Mother Brooke Jacobson says the...
newsdakota.com
Central Valley Health Phasing Out Community COVID Test
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – For more than two years, Central Valley Health District (CVHD) has been administering COVID-19 testing publicly. Unit Administrator Robin Iszler says they began providing the tests in June 2020 with a drive-thru event at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. She says they administered nearly 500 tests in 4 hours.
Comments / 0