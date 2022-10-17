ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusmonthly.com

Sandwich Man: McGinnis’ Grill Owner Has His Sights Set on Expansion

After 16 years working at a diverse range of classic Columbus restaurants, from Plank’s Bier Garten to Rigsby’s Kitchen, John McGinnis decided it was time to do his own thing. The owner of McGinnis’ Grill, a food truck featuring craft sandwiches, launched his business in September of 2021 and has been steadily growing his customer base ever since.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

First Look: New Hilton Tower Debuts Flagship Restaurant FYR

The Hilton Columbus Downtown has a new flagship restaurant. Situated in the bottom of the hotel’s new tower at 404 N. High St., FYR is now welcoming guests for breakfast and dinner. The wood-fired eatery takes inspiration from Latin American cuisine with Argentinian-born Chef Sebastian La Rocca at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
stljewishlight.org

A bitter battle between two bagel shops boils over

(JTA) — A feud between two Jewish bagel shop owners in Columbus, Ohio, has spilled out of the oven and into full public view, resulting in a lawsuit and restraining order. The Columbus Jewish News reports that the owner of Block’s Bagels, a local Jewish deli mainstay since 1967, last week sued former business partner Jeremy Fox, owner of the Fox’s Bagels & Deli chain, after the latter moved to rebrand two shops the parties had been operating jointly.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Is this up-and-coming vendor the bagel version of Wizard of Za?

Bears Bagels is looking to take a bite out of the local breakfast market. The concept–created by Charis Yost (son of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost) and Lo Yost–is still in its fledgling stages, don’t be surprised if their coming-of-age happens a lot sooner than you think.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Fox in the Snow Announces Plans for Dublin

Thanks to a signage application submitted to the city’s Architectural Review Board, rumors of a Fox in the Snow location in Dublin have been swirling for some time. Today the rumors are confirmed as the cafe and bakery announced on its social media accounts it will open in Dublin next year.
DUBLIN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Emily and Matthew Kvalheim

Oct. 23, 2021 | Though they call different states “home,” Emily (Means) and Matthew Kvalheim were brought together by a fateful Tinder swipe in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both students at University of Michigan, Emily, who’s from southwest Michigan, was finishing her undergrad degree; Matthew, who’s from Westerville, was working toward his Ph.D. Their first date included a Mediterranean dinner, then drinks at a speakeasy. For their second date, less than 24 hours later, they watched the U of M vs. Michigan State game together “and have been inseparable since,” Emily says.
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus to Host Second Annual Barktober, Oct. 29

Tanger Outlets Columbus will celebrate the spooky season with its annual Barktober event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The open-air outlet destination has lined up a variety of pet-friendly festivities for Halloween, including an artisan market, food trucks, a howl-o-ween pet parade and more. Visitors can enter their furry friends in the annual costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card. Proceeds from Barktober will benefit the Humane Society of Delaware County.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

A new state record pumpkin has been crowned, and you can see it tonight in Westerville

While the Circleville Pumpkin Show grabs most of the headlines, a pumpkin larger than any the show has ever seen was quietly grown this year in Ohio. At the Ohio Valley Giant Pumpkin Growers annual weigh-off, which was held on Oct. 8 in Canfield, a Portage County resident named Doug Kisamore not only topped the 2,000 pound mark with a pumpkin, he set a new Ohio record.
WESTERVILLE, OH

