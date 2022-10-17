ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Man arrested after allegedly stealing phone from casino patron

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a patron dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino, according to court records. On October 19, Pokagon Tribal Police received reports of a stolen phone at the Four Winds Casino. When officers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Police have identified child found

Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
ELKHART, IN
Fox17

White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
WNDU

3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for suspects in an Elkhart shooting that happened on Oct. 7. The Elkhart Police Department is searching for suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting at the 7-11 in the 400 block of N. Main Street. Anyone who can...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man who may have been at homicide scene charged with possessing machine gun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Chicago man sentenced for two bank robberies in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison for two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Nahkomie Taylor was also sentenced to 2 years supervised release and must pay...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy