abc57.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing phone from casino patron
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a patron dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino, according to court records. On October 19, Pokagon Tribal Police received reports of a stolen phone at the Four Winds Casino. When officers...
abc57.com
Man charged with armed robbery of auto parts store
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man is accused of robbing an employee of an auto parts store at gunpoint, according to court records. On October 17, South Bend Police responded to O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Lincolnway West for a report of a robbery. The employee told police two men...
22 WSBT
Update: Police have identified child found
Update: Police have identified the child. The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a child. Police say the young boy was found wandering early this morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street. That's near Beardsley Elementary. Police say the boy is white, approximately 4-years-old, and told police his...
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
Fox17
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m. We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit...
wtvbam.com
White Pigeon man suffers life threatening injuries in St. Joseph County hit-and-run
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 33-year-old White Pigeon man suffered what were described as life threatening injuries on Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive which then left the scene. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports the hit...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
WNDU
Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township for an injured pedestrian in the...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County deputies searching for vehicle involved in hit and run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit and run Thursday morning that left a White Pigeon man with life-threatening injuries. At 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies were called to U.S. 12, near Riverside Drive, for an injured...
WWMT
Oshtemo Township man attacked by three dogs felt 'close to death'
OSHTEMO TWP., Mich — A Kalamazoo County man was hospitalized after he was mauled by a group of three pit bulls near the man's home Wednesday, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James Van Dyken. Marc Bouchie, 68, was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital after he suffered severe bite injuries...
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for suspects in an Elkhart shooting that happened on Oct. 7. The Elkhart Police Department is searching for suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting at the 7-11 in the 400 block of N. Main Street. Anyone who can...
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
abc57.com
Man who may have been at homicide scene charged with possessing machine gun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases
WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
abc57.com
Chicago man sentenced for two bank robberies in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Chicago man has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison for two counts of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Nahkomie Taylor was also sentenced to 2 years supervised release and must pay...
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
