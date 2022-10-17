Read full article on original website
Related
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
Biden Proposes New Labor Rule Granting Millions of Uber, Lyft & DoorDash Gig Workers Employee Status
The Biden-Harris administration has proposed a rule challenging existing worker classifications that could change the nature of the gig economy in the U.S. by redefining guidelines to fit current...
Builder
Study: Renters Can Afford a Starter Home in Only 4 Large U.S. Cities
A combination of rising mortgage rates and a shortage of newly built single-family homes has made homeownership more unattainable for the majority of renters in major U.S. metro markets, according to an analysis by Point2Homes. After the latest mortgage rate increase, Point2Homes estimates renters in 46 of the 50 largest U.S. cities can no longer afford a starter home.
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Oct. 18, 2022: Rates Move Higher
A number of closely followed mortgage rates crept higher over the last week. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both moved up. We also saw an upswing in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following...
MySanAntonio
This Fall's Latest Housing Stats Are Hiding a Surprising Upside for Homebuyers
Although the fall season is traditionally the best time of year to buy a house, homebuyers out there right now might not feel that way—and for good reason. We looked at the latest real estate statistics in our column “How’s the Housing Market This Week?" We found that this year's seasonal high point for buyers is up against some strong headwinds—including skyrocketing interest rates, soaring inflation, and overall economic volatility not seen since the Great Recession in 2008.
The home price correction intensifies—what to expect from the U.S. housing market in 2023
Anytime the Federal Reserve moves into inflation-fighting mode, the U.S. housing market is going to be vulnerable. But when those interest rate hikes come after U.S. home prices soared 43% in just over two years, the consequences will be even more pronounced. That, of course, is what we’re seeing now....
US saw record drop in home sales in September: Redfin
Home sales declined the most on record in September as mortgage rates surged and pushed prospective buyers out of the once-hot housing market, according to a new report. A report from the real estate company Redfin shows the number of homes sold fell by 25 percent and new listings dropped by 22 percent last month, marking the biggest declines on record in both categories — excluding numbers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May 2020.
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
The typical Tesla driver is a Millennial or Gen-Z man that lives in an area with a median household income of $85,000
Tesla drivers are majority male and their most common jobs are engineer and manager of operations, a new study found. Most Tesla drivers were 34-years-old or younger and lived in areas with median household incomes that averaged $85,000. An insurance company surveyed 62,000 drivers, including 228 with Teslas, to compare.
bloomberglaw.com
Four Firms Steer Take-Private Deal for Shale Firm Continental
Vinson & Elkins is advising billionaire shale driller Harold Hamm on his approximately $4.3 billion take-private offer for independent oil and natural gas producer Continental Resources, Inc., which he founded 55 years ago. Oklahoma City-based Continental has entered into a merger agreement with Hamm, who with the rest of his...
How Scary Is The Housing Market? High Mortgage Rates, Low Builder Confidence Have Buyers Spooked
Mortgage demand is at its lowest level since 1997, hurting home-builder confidence. In fact, builder sentiment is so bad, it declined for the ninth consecutive month, according to a new study. And it's getting worse. What Happened: The National Association of Home Builders NAHB/Wells FargoNAHB/Wells Fargo is out with its...
bloomberglaw.com
Foley Hoag Drafts Three Partners to New York Business Department
Lawyers John Gourary, Rachel Beller and Sumantha Sedor have joined Foley Hoag as partners in New York, the law firm said Wednesday. Gourary and Beller, who join from Covington & Burling, will work in pharmaceutical royalty monetizations, the firm said. Sedor, formerly a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, will focus on life sciences licensing transactions.
FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
Comments / 0