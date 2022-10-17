Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Top investors say it's foolish to ignore the value in tech stocks right now. What to buy and when
Months of heavy selling has crippled the growth-focused technology sector, prompting prominent investors to come to the conclusion that a slew of stocks are now ripe for investment. To be sure, many also agree a bottom hasn't been priced in just yet, but stocks have toppled so far off their...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Strategas CEO Jason Trennert
Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, a Baird company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors can position their portfolios amid high market volatility. Trennert explains why he would not be surprised if 10-year Treasury yields move higher and react to the latest batch of corporate earnings.
CNBC
Snap shares continue to plunge on disappointing Q3 revenue
Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. fell 29% in trading...
CNBC
Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends
President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
This couple started their business with just $5,000. Now it brings in $5 million a year—with Kevin O'Leary as an investor
Twelve years ago, my husband Brian and I were raising two toddlers. While we made enough money through our 9-to-5 jobs to support our family, I was itching to start my own business. I brainstormed ideas every day. But one afternoon, during a four-hour drive, something clicked. We had just...
Why MongoDB, Okta, and Fastly Rose More Than the Markets Today
High-growth tech stocks that are down massively over the past year are attempting a bounce. Is the rally here to stay or just a head fake?
CNBC
Jeff Bezos is the latest to warn on the economy, saying it's time to 'batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
CNBC
Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ISRG earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency service provider agrees to return $17 million to digital lender Celsius as it reorganizes in bankruptcy
Crypto service provider Prime Trust agreed Thursday to return $17 million from crypto lending platform Celsius that was allegedly withheld just as digital currencies hit their first bottom last year. Prime Trust, which offers custodial services for digital assets, held $119 million of Celsius' assets when the two terminated their...
Business Insider
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
CNBC
European markets lower as UK political chaos continues; Retail stocks down 4%
European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they meet in...
CNBC
Jim Cramer reacts to earnings from American Airlines, AT&T
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss American Airlines' third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates amid solid travel demand. Cramer also discusses shares of AT&T, which climbed higher on the company's earnings release.
CNBC
The rise and stall of Wells Fargo
U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC
FedEx is reassuring holiday shippers and retailers it can deliver for peak season even after major cost cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
Housing, oil reports, 3Q earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. HOUSING REPORT DUE: Another housing report is on deck for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, when the Commerce Department is expected to say the number of new homes under construction in September tumbled 6.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.475 million.
US News and World Report
Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push
(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
