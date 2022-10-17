ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Strategas CEO Jason Trennert

Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, a Baird company, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down how investors can position their portfolios amid high market volatility. Trennert explains why he would not be surprised if 10-year Treasury yields move higher and react to the latest batch of corporate earnings.
CNBC

Snap shares continue to plunge on disappointing Q3 revenue

Snap's revenue missed estimates, coming in at $1.13 billion versus $1.14 billion expected. Bernstein downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform and reduced its price target to $9 from $15. The social media company has suffered as a result of the struggling online advertising market. fell 29% in trading...
CNBC

Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends

President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Procter & Gamble over Kimberly-Clark

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions

Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others

(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Business Insider

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holding Up at $19.5K Despite Bearish Conditions

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Price Point. Bitcoin (BTC) managed to stay at about $19,500 on Tuesday, up 1% on the day. The world’s largest cryptocurrency...
CNBC

European markets lower as UK political chaos continues; Retail stocks down 4%

European markets were lower on Friday afternoon as political chaos in the U.K. continues following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. A leadership contest will now take place over the next week. Meanwhile, EU leaders are still debating how to tackle the bloc's energy crisis as they meet in...
CNBC

Jim Cramer reacts to earnings from American Airlines, AT&T

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss American Airlines' third-quarter earnings report, which beat Wall Street's estimates amid solid travel demand. Cramer also discusses shares of AT&T, which climbed higher on the company's earnings release.
CNBC

The rise and stall of Wells Fargo

U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
Fox Business

Housing, oil reports, 3Q earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading. HOUSING REPORT DUE: Another housing report is on deck for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, when the Commerce Department is expected to say the number of new homes under construction in September tumbled 6.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.475 million.
US News and World Report

Missouri Pulls $500 Million From BlackRock Over Asset Manager's ESG Push

(Reuters) -Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns. Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push,...
MISSOURI STATE

