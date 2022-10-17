Hornets’ Bouknight arrested for DWI charge

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested this week on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Bouknight, 22, was booked into custody by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police early Sunday morning, according to jail records. He’s facing a charge of driving while impaired.

According to a police report, a CMPD officer found Bouknight unconscious in a parking deck on E. Brooklyn Village Ave., across from Brevard Street. The police report says that Bouknight had a handgun in his possession when he was arrested.

This isn’t Bouknight’s first arrest -- he was charged in 2019 with evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, and other charges after a car crash, the Associated Press reported. At the time, an officer responding to the crash noted “an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from Bouknight.”

It’s not clear what led to Bouknight’s arrest over the weekend. We’re working on getting more information.

Bouknight’s arrest is the latest criminal case for a Hornets player. Earlier this year, Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles and accused of felony domestic violence.

The Hornets sent a statement on Monday following Bouknight’s arrest. It says: “We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to jail records, Bouknight was given a bond of $2,500.

