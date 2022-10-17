Do you ever feel lonely? Have you ever had the thought that nobody understands you? If so, I want you to know that you’re not the only one. There's a sad irony in the fact that our world is more connected than it’s ever been — but, at the same time, so many people feel alone and isolated. It’s a powerful reminder that loneliness isn’t a lack of information, it’s a lack of connection. ...

17 MINUTES AGO