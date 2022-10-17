Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
19 Jokes About Millennials That Really Are Way Too Accurate (Especially If You Are One)
Some of these may be harsh, but they aren't completely off base.
Winning at Home: Do you ever feel lonely?
Do you ever feel lonely? Have you ever had the thought that nobody understands you? If so, I want you to know that you’re not the only one. There's a sad irony in the fact that our world is more connected than it’s ever been — but, at the same time, so many people feel alone and isolated. It’s a powerful reminder that loneliness isn’t a lack of information, it’s a lack of connection. ...
9 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships
To be or not to be monogamous, that is the question.
‘High School’ Stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland on Being Plucked From TikTok to Play Tegan and Sara — Without Any Musical Experience
Before 21-year-old twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland were cast as real-life indie-pop sister duo Tegan and Sara Quin in Amazon Freevee’s “High School,” they were working at Round Table Pizza in Fresno, Calif., and making goofy TikToks on the side. Neither really knew about the Grammy-nominated band —except when their growing TikTok fan base would point out their resemblance. “We had heard the names ‘Tegan and Sara’ because people in my comments section would compare us,” Railey tells Variety on a gray day at a park in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles. “But we never really looked into them.” Then,...
Big Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off In ‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek
Big Daddy Kane is set to guest star on the next episode of The Equalizer. The Brooklyn-bred rapper will play Buffalo Joe, a local motorcycle club founder who enlists Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her team’s help to keep one of their members out of prison while proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. However, on the personal front, McCall’s daughter’s father (Stephen Bishop) insists on knowing the truth about her work.More from VIBE.comSanaa Lathan Reveals This 'Brown Sugar' Scene May Have Been ImprovQueen Latifah Hosts Newark's 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And...
