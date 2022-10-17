The former ‘Trinkets’ actor will star in DC Comics’ ‘Black Adam’, premiering Friday, October 21. There are movies and then there are highly-anticipated surefire blockbuster hits. Black Adam is predicted to be the latter. The DC Comics film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell is slated to release on Thursday, October 21 via Warner Bros. Pictures and will follow the story of Teth Adam, who has been bestowed powers from the gods in Ancient Egypt. After using his powers for vengeance, Black Adam is imprisoned for 5,000 years, wakes up to the label of an anti-hero, and crosses paths with Swindell’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, who are part of the Justice Society of America.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO