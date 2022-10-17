Read full article on original website
New Music This Week: Monaleo, Baby Rose, Jeremih And More
Today’s list also includes a new album from Jeezy, along with a collaboration between Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge featuring H.E.R. Happy Friday, folks. As usual, the good folks here at ESSENCE have an amazing list of new music from today’s biggest and brightest entertainers. From hardcore rap to the purest form of R&B – you can get it all right here.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
Big Daddy Kane And Queen Latifah Face Off In ‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek
Big Daddy Kane is set to guest star on the next episode of The Equalizer. The Brooklyn-bred rapper will play Buffalo Joe, a local motorcycle club founder who enlists Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and her team’s help to keep one of their members out of prison while proving the illegal guns found in his van were planted. However, on the personal front, McCall’s daughter’s father (Stephen Bishop) insists on knowing the truth about her work.More from VIBE.comSanaa Lathan Reveals This 'Brown Sugar' Scene May Have Been ImprovQueen Latifah Hosts Newark's 24 Hrs Of Peace Featuring Fivio Foreign, Faith Evans, And...
This Ghanaian Superstar Wants To Empower Women With Her New EP
“Sad Girls Love Money”’s Moliy opens up about her new EP Honey Doom, her dream collaborations, and more. Molly Ama Montgomery–better known as Moliy– knew from a young age that the 9-5 life wasn’t for her. “I was really confident about music,” the now Orlando-based artist tells Essence GU. “It was the one thing I never got bored of. I knew I could be successful at it if I stayed consistent.” And her hard work is definitely paying off: whether it’s her feature on Amaarae’s hit single, “Sad Girls Love Money,” her 2020 EP, Wondergirl, or working with M.Anifest and Vic Mensa on “No Fear.”
9 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships
To be or not to be monogamous, that is the question.
WATCH | 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominees
The nominees for the upcoming Soul Train Awards presented by BET have been announced and Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige both have seven nods to their names. Comedian and writer Deon Cole is set to host this year’s show which will air Sunday, November 27 on BET and BET Her.
Fragrance Connoisseur Maiya Nicole Dishes Celebrities' Favorite Scents
The founder behind viral online platform, Black Girls Smell Good, knows her notes. While the beauty industry has a great focus on makeup, skincare, and haircare, there is one more lane that often gets the underrated treatment – fragrance. The $8.15 billion market continues to expand with brands and celebrities alike dabbling into perfumery, and one social media savvy woman from Los Angeles is breaking down its doors, educating the masses. Maiya Nicole, founder of the online platform Black Girls Smell Good, is the fragrance connoisseur you need to follow.
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4: Production Begins, Ashley Nicole Black Exits, And New Cast Members Announced
Angel Laketa Moore, Tamara Jade, and DeMya Gurley added to the cast for the fourth season of Robin Thede’s Emmy Award-winning comedy series. For fans of Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, here’s some amazing news. HBO has announced that the award-winning comedy series is now in production for its fourth season – which also comes with a new look to the cast.
Quintessa Swindell Reflects On Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Monumental’ Impact In Superhero Universe Representation
The former ‘Trinkets’ actor will star in DC Comics’ ‘Black Adam’, premiering Friday, October 21. There are movies and then there are highly-anticipated surefire blockbuster hits. Black Adam is predicted to be the latter. The DC Comics film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell is slated to release on Thursday, October 21 via Warner Bros. Pictures and will follow the story of Teth Adam, who has been bestowed powers from the gods in Ancient Egypt. After using his powers for vengeance, Black Adam is imprisoned for 5,000 years, wakes up to the label of an anti-hero, and crosses paths with Swindell’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher, who are part of the Justice Society of America.
