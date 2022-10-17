ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November

"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Ever Eaten a ‘Croffle' Before? Here's Where You Can Get One in the Boston Area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new cafe that offers a twist on two popular breakfast items has opened a few miles west of Boston. According to both an article from the Boston Business Journal and a page within the Simon site, Glazed Bytes is now open on the upper level of The Shops At Chestnut Hill, with the place featuring "croffles," or a mix of croissants and waffles. The menu for the eatery shows both sweet and savory croffles, with the former including ice cream and sauce and the latter including melted cheese and toppings such as bacon and pepperoni, while pasta salads, sandwiches, and coffee and tea are also available.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

“Boston” artist sells out Somerville music club

Elsie Eastman rocked The Jungle in Somerville with a set list full of songs from her new debut album “Boston” on Oct. 7. Eastman, originally from Kennebunk, Maine, took inspiration for the album from her young adult years; being 20-something, living in a big city and falling in and out of love with strangers on the subway.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
cruiseradio.net

Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston

As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Stately Hingham Colonial with Harbor Views

Hingham—always appealing thanks to its coastal charm—has been even more popular as of recent years. As people spread out across Greater Boston, they’ve been drawn to this historical town for its waterfront offerings and proximity to Boston via ferry. But it’s possible to live in a popular town while having a house itself that bucks today’s design trends. This home in particular is not of the moment, but a nod to the town’s historical roots.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019. 
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

