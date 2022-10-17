Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant defends Russell Westbrook from continued criticism: 'The dialog around our game is just so toxic'
Embattled Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has received a show of support from his former teammate, Kevin Durant. In the newest episode of his "The ETCs" podcast with Boardroom, Durant said criticism of Westbrook has gone too far and called the current media climate "toxic." The Nets star's...
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
CBS Sports
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero scores most points by No. 1 overall pick in NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003
A rookie's NBA debut is always unpredictable. In some cases, nerves may get the best of first-year players, resulting in shaky debuts that they'd rather soon forget. Then there's the performances that have the ability to jumpstart a player's career -- think Blake Griffin (20 points) and Damian Lillard (23 points) when they were in the infancy of their careers. There's a whole new level of pressure added when you're the No. 1 overall pick, with everyone watching to see if you were really worth the draft selection.
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener
Murray (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports. Murray's hamstring injury prevented him from playing in Denver's final three preseason games, but the guard is ready to go for his first regular-season action since April of 2021. Don't be surprised if he sees a muted workload as he gets eased back into things.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade grade: Panthers receive a haul of draft picks as part of deal with 49ers
49ers: B- San Francisco had already sent its 2023 first-round pick to Miami in the transactions that led to the selection of quarterback Trey Lance. After the McCaffrey trade, the franchise is left with three third-round compensatory picks granted by the NFL as part of an initiative rewarding organizations that developed minority head coaches and general managers hired away: Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday
Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports
Braves executive wants 'top-five' payroll after Atlanta's early exit from playoffs
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend by the Philadelphia Phillies, dashing their dreams of becoming Major League Baseball's first repeat champion in more than two decades. Predictably, the Braves have shifted their focus to the offseason. Team chairman Terry McGuirk even established a new goal recently during an interview with Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: increasing the team's payroll further so that it ranks in the top five in the majors.
CBS Sports
NBA opening nights: Zion Williamson a force in return, Ben Simmons not so much; LeBron not enough for Lakers
The 2022-23 NBA season is underway. After Boston defeated Philadelphia and the Warriors walloped the Lakers on Tuesday, we saw a full slate of games on Wednesday night. Here are some of the biggest opening-night(s) headlines with just two teams (Clippers and Bucks) yet to play a game. Zion, Ingram...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Out at least one month
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) will be sidelined at least one month, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Brown's expected multi-week absence was confirmed after he received a second opinion on the left foot injury that forced him out in the second half of the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Seattle. While the nature of the issue isn't known, Brown seems a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve considering the timeline. In Brown's absence, the recently activated DeAndre Hopkins will resume leading Arizona's passing game, with Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, newcomer Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also candidates for targets at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: 'My job is to maintain the joy'
The Golden State Warriors have been the NBA's model of stability for the past decade. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been together since 2012. Steve Kerr joined them as coach in 2015. They've won four championships since, and while there have been minor incidents in the locker room and on the court in that time, Golden State has largely been able to work through its issues more effectively than any other team in basketball.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Done for season
Hicks (knee) remains without an exact diagnosis but has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera in left field while trying to catch a flyball in Game 5 of the ALDS matchup with the Guardians. He underwent a CT scan and MRI, though the exact diagnosis has yet to be disclosed. Hicks told reporters he would need a six-week timeline to recover, so he should be back in plenty of time for spring training. After a rough regular season that resulted in him moving into a bench role by mid-August, Hicks appeared to have recaptured a recaptured everyday playing time in left field during the series with the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now expected to pick up more work at shortstop, while Cabrera likely serves as Hicks' primary replacement in left.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Spectates for another practice
Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner hasn't logged any recorded or estimated practice activity since injuring his ribs in the first half of a Week 5 loss to the Eagles. The running back will have one more chance to get back on the practice field prior to Thursday's game against the Saints, but at this point, Conner looks to be trending toward missing a second straight contest. Eno Benjamin (foot) would be in line for another turn as Arizona's lead back.
CBS Sports
Viral James Harden-Marcus Smart opening-night sequence epitomizes exactly why some people hate NBA basketball
The 2022-23 NBA season officially began on Tuesday night with two entertaining games featuring four of the league's most popular franchises. There was plenty for basketball fans to appreciate and analyze following a very long night of programming, but there was one play that caught the eye of fans across the globe for all the wrong reasons.
Comments / 0