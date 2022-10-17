Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Top 10 wooden furniture designs for lovers of this warm + minimal material
There’s something about wood as a material that instantly puts you at ease. Wood radiates a certain warmth, and sense of zen, that no other material can exude. And, sometimes a wooden piece of furniture is what your living space truly needs. I feel a well-crafted piece of wooden furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed wooden furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. From a wooden arcade cabinet that puts a beautiful twist to a gaming classic to a minimal wooden sideboard with legs that can store your favorite books – these quintessential yet stunning wooden furniture designs are all you need in your home.
yankodesign.com
This robot vacuum concept finally gives the cleaning machine a much-needed facelift
Long before “smart home” was even a thing, the first intelligent machine that invaded our homes were the rolling cans that some people still mistakenly call “Roombas” today. Robotic vacuums today are a dime a dozen, and some have even outgrown their singular purpose of sucking up dirt, including some mopping functionality. Some have even started to clean up after themselves, either by depositing their dirt into their charging docks or even washing their mops so you won’t have to get your hands dirty. Despite all these upgrades, the appearance of robotic vacuums has remained mostly the same, which can perhaps be summarized as functional yet uninspired. Thankfully, you don’t need to overhaul the vacuum cleaner’s design, and all it needs is a few tweaks to make the robot look more at home among the rest of your well-designed furniture and appliances.
yankodesign.com
This downsized bike camper is fully off-grid, completely sustainable mode of transport for solo wanderers
Fold-out camping modules for the back of a truck are a common sight. Some of us downsizing fanatics may have already tasted the waters. But camping trailers are not for everyone. If you are a solo traveler, you need a compact solution that can put you behind the pedal and take you a few miles to the middle of nowhere and get you back home after a satisfactory weekend with yourself.
yankodesign.com
This medical boot sneaker (sans any fractures or sprain) is the footwear to show-off
Wait, what? Is that a guy with broken feet or sprained ankles? It’s actually a pair of sneakers meant to look like a medical boot!. Meet the AC1 boot by Brooklyn-based mischief-makers MSCHF created to explore the lighter side of hopping around in walking boots meant for rehabilitation from a foot injury.
Massena LAB Teams Up With Raúl Pagès to Create an Elegant Bahaus-Inspired Watch
Since its founding in 2018, Massena LAB, the watchmaking studio created by industry veteran William Massena, has released 25 watches, 18 of them in collaboration with independent watchmakers with a knack for taking elements of vintage design and using them to create original contemporary timepieces. Today, with the introduction of its newest watch, the Magraph by Massena LAB and Raúl Pagès, the brand is embarking on a new chapter. For the first time, a Massena LAB watch is equipped with its own proprietary movement, in this case, the M660, designed and developed in Switzerland under the supervision of the independent Spanish...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 all-black architectural structure for lovers of minimal and bold designs
Black is a really strong and powerful color, that most of us often run away from! Especially when it comes to using it in our homes. However, when implemented correctly, black can radiate a very modern and minimal feel, creating an aesthetic that instantly leaves you feeling calm and balanced. From an all-black home with a tree running through its center to a floating cabin that disappears into a hilly landscape – this collection of all-black architectural structures is proof that when used boldly but smartly, black aesthetics can be a delight. I love these clean and minimal designs. What about you? Are you team all-black architecture too?
yankodesign.com
Towering 4,049-piece Hulkbuster LEGO set for Iron Man fans’ delight
Hulkbuster suit is Iron Man’s most ambitious build and now it is coming to the LEGO realms to the delight of fans. Even better, this will be the largest build of the 2022 LEGO collection and the best-ever Iron Man Hulkbuster coming in a colossal 4,049-piece set. However, it is also the most expensive Marvel set ever released at $550 beating the 3,772-piece LEGO Daily Bugle set.
yankodesign.com
Aqara’s Curtain Drivers let you automatically open and shut your curtains using voice commands
Designed to fit practically onto any style of curtain rod, the Aqara Curtain Drivers are tiny robotic butlers that open and close your curtains for you based on commands or smart-home routines. With a built-in illumination detector, the curtains can also be programmed to close when it’s incredibly sunny outside, saving on air conditioning and electricity bills… and did I mention, it fits onto any existing curtain with a simple snap?
Make wooden Jack-o’-lanterns you can reuse for many happy Halloweens
Reusable jack-o'-lanterns that won't rot—groundbreaking. Jean LevasseurThese DIY jack-o'-lantern boxes are creepy, versatile, and simple.
yankodesign.com
The ‘World’s Smallest Game Boy’ is tiny enough to fit on your keychain, and it actually plays games
Smaller than the display on your Apple Watch, the Thumby holds the title of the smallest gaming console to be publicly available to consumers. It’s a little over an inch in length, and 0.7 inches in width, and weighs a paltry 4.8 grams, or about as much as an individual AirPod. Armed with a 72×40 Monochrome OLED display and 2MB of onboard storage, the Thumby comes with 5 games pre-loaded and allows you to add more using a MicroUSB cable. And in case you’re wondering, yes it runs Doom… or a version of it.
yankodesign.com
Pixel Watch iFixit teardown reveals its beauty is only skin deep for now
Google finally launched the first smartwatch under its own Pixel brand, and the reception of the wearable device has been a bit mixed. Its unique dome-like display definitely gives it a unique visual personality, but the jury is still out when whether that’s actually a strength or a liability. Even with years of references and lessons from other manufacturers, the Pixel Watch seems to have all the makings of a first-gen device, especially once you start to open it up. As iFixit discovered, the smartwatch’s simple yet attractive design doesn’t extend inside, and the device could be a nightmare for both owners and technicians that need to simply repair a cracked screen or a loose crown.
yankodesign.com
Retro player concept recreates the experience of phonographs with a modern twist
The old vinyl experienced an unexpected renaissance a few years ago, along with a resurgence of interest in Polaroid-style instant cameras and photos. Some of that interest has waned recently, though, but it hasn’t stopped the generation of new ideas and designs that try to revive this old yet still loved format. Most of these revolved around recreating the full vinyl experience, including the flaws of the physical medium that make it sound unique and special. While some people do like that audio experience, not everyone appreciates the other aspects of using a phonograph, no matter how modern it is. This Retro Player concept has the potential to deliver the same listening experience and more, all while providing a user experience that is more in tune with today’s modern lifestyles and mindsets.
