Joao Cancelo's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

Several Manchester City players made it into the Ballon D'or nomination places and now Joao Canelo's place in the rankings has been revealed.

It is that time of the year again where the best players in the world are revealed in the Ballon D'or rankings at the ceremony in France.

The best player in the world in the calendar year wins the trophy and it is perceived as one of the most prestigious personal awards that a player can win with Lionel Messi being the record holder of the accolade winning it seven times.

This year Messi wasn't even a nominee after his first full season at PSG.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was though with his place in the rankings being revealed.

Joao Cancelo comes 25th in the Ballon D'or rankings

Manchester City's Portuguese full-back came joint 25th in the rankings for the prize after a year which saw him win the Premier League title and also qualify for the World Cup for Portugal.

He has been ranked in joint 25th place alongside Darwin Nunez, Christopher Nkunku, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger and Mike Maignan.

Last season Cancelo played 52 games in all competitions for Manchester City scoring three goals and getting 10 assists whilst so far in this campaign he has played 15 games with two goals and five assists to his name.

The hope for Cancelo after achieving this will be to go onto win the quadruple at Manchester City and the World Cup for Portugal which would certainly have him back as a nominee for the award next year without doubt.

