Joao Cancelo's Ballon D'or Ranking Revealed

By Elliot Thompson
 3 days ago

Several Manchester City players made it into the Ballon D'or nomination places and now Joao Canelo's place in the rankings has been revealed.

It is that time of the year again where the best players in the world are revealed in the Ballon D'or rankings at the ceremony in France.

The best player in the world in the calendar year wins the trophy and it is perceived as one of the most prestigious personal awards that a player can win with Lionel Messi being the record holder of the accolade winning it seven times.

This year Messi wasn't even a nominee after his first full season at PSG.

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was though with his place in the rankings being revealed.

Joao Cancelo comes 25th in the Ballon D'or rankings

Manchester City's Portuguese full-back came joint 25th in the rankings for the prize after a year which saw him win the Premier League title and also qualify for the World Cup for Portugal.

He has been ranked in joint 25th place alongside Darwin Nunez, Christopher Nkunku, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger and Mike Maignan.

Last season Cancelo played 52 games in all competitions for Manchester City scoring three goals and getting 10 assists whilst so far in this campaign he has played 15 games with two goals and five assists to his name.

The hope for Cancelo after achieving this will be to go onto win the quadruple at Manchester City and the World Cup for Portugal which would certainly have him back as a nominee for the award next year without doubt.

The Guardian

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté facing four months out after hamstring operation

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kanté for four months after the midfielder underwent surgery on a hamstring injury on Tuesday. Kanté, whose hopes of representing France at the World Cup next month are over, has not played since limping off against Tottenham on 14 August. The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries since 2019 and his latest setback will heighten doubts over whether Chelsea intend to offer him a new contract before his deal expires next June.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
Daily Mail

Lionesses and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly targeting a switch from defence to attack at the 2023 World Cup with the hotshot goalscorer keen to prove she should be Sarina Wiegman's top striker

Rachel Daly believes her goal-scoring form for Aston Villa could see her move into an attacking role for England ahead of next summer’s World Cup. Daly has played as a striker throughout her club career but is used at left back by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman. Past England managers have also played Daly in defence while Phil Neville would occasionally use her in midfield.
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season. As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.
The Associated Press

Brighton held by lowly Forest, stuttering in post-Potter era

The post-Graham Potter era at Brighton just cannot get going. Make that just two points from four games under Potter’s replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, after a lackluster 0-0 draw at home with lowly Nottingham Forest that prompted some jeers from Brighton fans at the full-time whistle. For a supposedly...
The Associated Press

Galliani hails ‘dream’ return to San Siro with Monza

MILAN (AP) — Much of the attention will be focused off the field when Monza takes on defending champion AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday. There will be familiar faces in the directors’ box at San Siro as Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani return to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.
AFP

Qatar's glitzy World Cup is ready and expensive

The bill being paid by Qatar for the most expensive World Cup ever held is set to rise to fantasy levels in the one month left to the November 20 kickoff.  "There are families that have been left in debt because of the workers who moved to Qatar to build this infrastructure and died.
