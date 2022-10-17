The NHL trade market is taking another turn as the Toronto Maple Leafs might be in real need of a top-four defenseman. Enter increased Jakob Chychrun chatter. New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert hammered his team and their effort on Thursday night after they laid down against the Devils. The Washington Capitals are getting worried, too. Juraj Slavkovsky scored his first NHL goal, and it was a dandy. Jack Eichel scored a pair as the Golden Knights have the fortress rocking. And the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to get the chili goal.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO