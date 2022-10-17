ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dan’s Daily: Trade Chatter, Metro Meltdowns & Penguins Soar

The NHL trade market is taking another turn as the Toronto Maple Leafs might be in real need of a top-four defenseman. Enter increased Jakob Chychrun chatter. New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert hammered his team and their effort on Thursday night after they laid down against the Devils. The Washington Capitals are getting worried, too. Juraj Slavkovsky scored his first NHL goal, and it was a dandy. Jack Eichel scored a pair as the Golden Knights have the fortress rocking. And the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to get the chili goal.
Sullivan: Zucker is ‘Menace Out There’

Jason Zucker has four points in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first four games. He has been on the ice for five even-strength goals by the Penguins, none by their opponents. He has drawn three penalties from opposing players, tying Evgeni Malkin for the team lead. And that’s just a sampling...
Penguins Practice (Updated): Penalty-Kill Making Progress

The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up three goals during the first six times they were shorthanded this season. And they usually looked bad doing it. But even though Montreal’s Kirby Dach scored a 4-on-3 power-play goal in overtime to secure the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory, the Penguins’ penalty-kill has improved significantly over the past couple of games.
Penguins One-Timers: Whose Start is Legit, Underlying Worries?

The Pittsburgh Penguins were brilliant in their first two games of the season. They were not so great and drew the ire of their coach in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. Such things will happen over the course of 82 games. There will be a few clunkers, but whose hot start is sustainable, and should the Penguins have any worries?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

