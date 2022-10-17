Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Trade Chatter, Metro Meltdowns & Penguins Soar
The NHL trade market is taking another turn as the Toronto Maple Leafs might be in real need of a top-four defenseman. Enter increased Jakob Chychrun chatter. New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert hammered his team and their effort on Thursday night after they laid down against the Devils. The Washington Capitals are getting worried, too. Juraj Slavkovsky scored his first NHL goal, and it was a dandy. Jack Eichel scored a pair as the Golden Knights have the fortress rocking. And the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to get the chili goal.
Jarry Regal in 6-1 Win Over Kings; Sullivan Gets No. 300
Mike Sullivan has won a lot of games as coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three hundred of them, to be precise. But the milestone he reached with the Penguins’ 6-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena came in a game unlike most of the 299 that preceded it.
Sullivan: Zucker is ‘Menace Out There’
Jason Zucker has four points in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first four games. He has been on the ice for five even-strength goals by the Penguins, none by their opponents. He has drawn three penalties from opposing players, tying Evgeni Malkin for the team lead. And that’s just a sampling...
Penguins Practice (Updated): Penalty-Kill Making Progress
The Pittsburgh Penguins gave up three goals during the first six times they were shorthanded this season. And they usually looked bad doing it. But even though Montreal’s Kirby Dach scored a 4-on-3 power-play goal in overtime to secure the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory, the Penguins’ penalty-kill has improved significantly over the past couple of games.
Penguins One-Timers: Whose Start is Legit, Underlying Worries?
The Pittsburgh Penguins were brilliant in their first two games of the season. They were not so great and drew the ire of their coach in Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. Such things will happen over the course of 82 games. There will be a few clunkers, but whose hot start is sustainable, and should the Penguins have any worries?
Penguins Report Card: Using the D-men, and Creating Chances (+)
The LA Kings controlled the first period. They owned territory, forced the Pittsburgh Penguins to play a plodding perimeter game, and stuffed their zone entries at the blue line. Yet the Penguins scored three goals on eight shots in the first period. LA scored none. The Penguins beat the LA...
First Call: Ex-NFL QB says Steelers should stick with Mitch Trubisky; former Pirates have different results in MLB postseason
Thursday’s “First Call” offers a different view of what the Pittsburgh Steelers should do at quarterback Sunday. A pair of former Pirates have different results in the MLB postseason. And we preview the Penguins’ opponent for their game Thursday night. Wrong call. NFL Network analyst David...
