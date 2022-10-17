Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Suffolk PD posts $5K reward in hit-run of boy, 13, who died saving sister
Suffolk County police offered a $5,000 reward Thursday as they search for a hit-and-run driver in the death of a 13-year-old boy who saved his sister’s life.
Police investigating possible connection between Long Island carjackings
In both instances, the driver was bumped by another vehicle. As the victim got out of car to inspect the damage, their car was stolen.
Police Search For Woman Accused Of Stealing Pairs Of Shoes From Islandia Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store last month. A woman stole four pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Police: Homeless man robs elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport
Police say a homeless man robbed an elderly woman who was sitting on her porch in Bridgeport.
greaterlongisland.com
Services scheduled for Medford 13-year-old Tyler Phillips, hit-and-run victim
Funeral services have been announced for the Medford eighth grader killed in a hit-and-run incident along Granny Road in Coram last week. Tyler Phillips died at the hospital after he was struck about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 by what police believe was a light grey Chevrolet Equinox. He had turned 13 on Oct. 11.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
longisland.com
Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
Hempstead armed ambush footage released as suspect pleads guilty to attack
The footage was made public as the man who pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two stores near Suffolk elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip.
New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer
A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
Man wanted in connection to bleach attack in Roosevelt
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26 on Nassau Road.
Hempstead Man Sentenced After Firing 11 Shots In Attempted Murder Ambush
A Long Island man has been sentenced for the shooting ambush in an apartment building that left the victim with serious physical injuries. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Arem Rodgers, age 51, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Rodgers pleaded...
Police Search For Driver Who Struck SUV In North Amityville, Pedestrian In Wyandanch
An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into an SUV and then struck and seriously injured a 60-year-old woman on Long Island. The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said officers tried to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz...
2 men wanted for stealing credit cards from lockers at Lindenhurst fitness club
According to police, the men cut a lock on a locker and stole credit cards from within at LA Fitness, located at 455 Park Ave., on Aug. 24 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $1,270 Worth Of Items From East Northport Store
Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of stealing merchandise valued at $1,270 from a Verizon store on Long Island. A man stole the items from the East Northport store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 20.
longisland.com
Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Duo Wanted For Stealing Unlocked BMW From Melville Driveway, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing an SUV that was left unlocked in a driveway on Long Island. A 2019 BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway in Melville at about 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
longisland.com
Man Arrested for DWI with his 9 & 10 Year-Old-Kids in Car
The Nassau County Police Department reports an arrest of a Roosevelt man for Driving While Intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM in Baldwin. According to Police, Officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Centennial Avenue. Defendant Anthony Bolasingh, 31, of 191 N. Brookside Avenue was operating a 1999 BMW 540 when he struck a 2018 Toyota Prius operated by a 44- year-old male and then colliding with a pole.
