ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Coram

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver whose vehicle struck two pedestrians, one fatally, in Coram earlier this month. A vehicle traveling westbound on Granny Road struck two 13-year-old siblings who were walking...
CORAM, NY
Daily Voice

New Hyde Park Man Sentenced For New Year's Day DWI Crash That Seriously Injured NCPD Officer

A Long Island man was sentenced for driving while drunk at three times the legal limit and crashing head-on into a police vehicle, seriously injuring an officer. Keith Dillon, age 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to six to 12 years in prison for charges related to the crash that happened in Greenvale on New Year's Day in 2018, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced.
GREENVALE, NY
longisland.com

Driver Sought for Fleeing Wyandanch Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and an additional crash involving an unmarked police vehicle that occurred in Wyandanch. Firearms Suppression Team officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had just left a known drug...
WYANDANCH, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY
longisland.com

Man Arrested for DWI with his 9 & 10 Year-Old-Kids in Car

The Nassau County Police Department reports an arrest of a Roosevelt man for Driving While Intoxicated (Leandra’s Law) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM in Baldwin. According to Police, Officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in the vicinity of Forest Avenue and Centennial Avenue. Defendant Anthony Bolasingh, 31, of 191 N. Brookside Avenue was operating a 1999 BMW 540 when he struck a 2018 Toyota Prius operated by a 44- year-old male and then colliding with a pole.
BALDWIN, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy