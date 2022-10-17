Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Words, and ‘The Word’, are gifts
In every job in which I’ve been privileged to serve, language has been a critical tool. Writer, editor, preacher: I’ve lived by words (and The Word!) It came naturally enough. My grandfather loved to gleefully help form my 2-year-old mouth around such gems as “transparent”, “translucent” and such – I had to learn the definitions, too. My nickname as a child was “Little Dictionary”.
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes
“(AP) — Gen. Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines today and promptly called upon Filipinos to revolt against their conquerors in support of his invasion that ‘at one stroke split in two’ the defensive force of 225,000 Japanese soldiers.”. ‘Aachen Falls to U.S. First Army’. “(AP) —...
wnewsj.com
Chamber’s next ENA features Stivers on Ohio’s blueprint for economic success
WILMINGTON — Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for an in-person Economic Network Alliance on Thursday, November 3, featuring a special presentation from Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, regarding the Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future. The meeting will be 8-9 a.m....
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their Land
John Randolph freed his slaves upon his death, but many fought to keep them enslaved. Virginian John Randolph was a wealthy plantation owner who served the House of Representatives from 1799-1833, where he frequently criticized the institution of slavery while owning 383 of his own slaves to manage his 6000-acre tobacco plantation.
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ‘66 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1966 reunited on September 16-18, 2022 for a weekend of renewing friendships and celebration. Friday arrival was dinner on your own with classmates gathering in the Downtown Entertainment Area for an evening of live entertainment and the DORA atmosphere. Most classmates had not had an opportunity to spend time together since our last gathering in 2016, so there was lots of catching up to be done!
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism. Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
wnewsj.com
EC Playing With Purpose raises money for Curtis
East Clinton’s Playing With Purpose alumni volleyball tournament Oct. 8 raised money for 2006 East Clinton graduate Josh Curtis, recovering from surgery that removed a brain tumor earlier this fall. The tournament was hosted by the EC volleyball program and the East Clinton athletic boosters. Curtis, 34, has dedicated...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Blanchester community blood drive 2:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the “Ignite the Fight” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or download the new Donor Time app.
wnewsj.com
WFD at Bright Beginnings
In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers are firefighters Brad Burton and Braden Puckett.
wnewsj.com
WHS ends 4-year tournament win drought
LEBANON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Oakwood 25-16, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16 Thursday in a Division II Sectional match at Lebanon High School. Wilmington, 16-7 on the year, will face Eaton 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lebanon gym. Oakwood’s season ends with a 10-13 record. Wilmington’s...
wnewsj.com
Wyss, Seabaugh lead locals at Young’s Dairy
YELLOW SPRINGS — Local runners finished fourth and fifth in their respective races Wednesday at the cold, windy, rainy Yellow Springs Invitational cross country meet at Young’s Dairy. Blanchester’s Drew Wyss was fourth in the boys race while East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh was fifth in the girls race....
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
