When Andy Pettit, who lives near the closed Zahn’s Corner Middle School in Piketon, learned that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) were in town to see the shuttered school, he drove by to thank them for the visit. But after a short conversation with the lawmakers, Pettit said he doesn’t expect any help from Congress. ...

PIKETON, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO