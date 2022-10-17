ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results

Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Cannabis must be removed from the Controlled Substances Act

President Biden’s recent directive asking the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general “to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law” shines a spotlight on the federal government’s ‘flat Earth’ cannabis policies. In particular,...
The Columbus Dispatch

Manchin and Ryan pledge help to Piketon, not everyone convinced

When Andy Pettit, who lives near the closed Zahn’s Corner Middle School in Piketon, learned that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) were in town to see the shuttered school, he drove by to thank them for the visit. But after a short conversation with the lawmakers, Pettit said he doesn’t expect any help from Congress. ...
PIKETON, OH
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy