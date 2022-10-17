Read full article on original website
Related
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results
Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
Sen. Lindsey Graham Loses Appeals Court Bid to Stall Testimony in Trump Election Interference Probe
A federal appeals court rejected a request by Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena for his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump for possible election interference. Graham, R-S.C., had asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a federal judge's order compelling his testimony pending...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Cannabis must be removed from the Controlled Substances Act
President Biden’s recent directive asking the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general “to initiate the administrative process to review expeditiously how marijuana is scheduled under federal law” shines a spotlight on the federal government’s ‘flat Earth’ cannabis policies. In particular,...
Manchin and Ryan pledge help to Piketon, not everyone convinced
When Andy Pettit, who lives near the closed Zahn’s Corner Middle School in Piketon, learned that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Niles) were in town to see the shuttered school, he drove by to thank them for the visit. But after a short conversation with the lawmakers, Pettit said he doesn’t expect any help from Congress. ...
Pentagon to Help Troops Seeking Abortions in States Where They're Now Illegal
The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. The order issued by Defense...
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
Judge Orders Release of Trump-Attorney Emails to Jan. 6 Panel, Saying They Include Evidence of Crimes
Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered the release of those emails between Trump...
Slavery Through Prison Labor Is on the Ballot for Voters in 5 US States
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0