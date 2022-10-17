ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Let’s play pickleball! Nearly 700 players to compete for $60K shared prize pool during APP Sunmed Houston Open at Memorial Park

 3 days ago
What is it Like to Sing the Anthem at Minute Maid Before an Astros Game

HOUSTON – What is it like to sing the anthem to a stadium of people?. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp caught up with international vocalist and co-founder of Jazz Houston, Belinda Munro, moments after soundcheck to find out what is it like to sing the anthem at Minute Maid before an Astros Game.
HOUSTON, TX
Burrrrr! Houston will have another cold morning on Thursday

This evening will be chilly! Clear skies will once again allow us to cool into the 40s, so grab the big coats!. Although jackets will be needed in the morning, it will be a great afternoon! We will warm back up to the 80s in the afternoon with highs in the 80s through the weekend. There are no issues for the ALCS Game 2!
HOUSTON, TX
Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

HOUSTON – The families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, headlined by rapper Travis Scott.
HOUSTON, TX
27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said

The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
SPRING, TX
Welcome back, Max! Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 returns to work after recovering from heat exhaustion during search

HOUSTON – Max is back! Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office announced that K9 Max is back on duty with his handler Deputy Henson. On Sept. 23, Max was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects in a north Harris County subdivision.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?

HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

