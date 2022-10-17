Let’s play pickleball! Nearly 700 players to compete for $60K shared prize pool during APP Sunmed Houston Open at Memorial Park

This evening will be chilly! Clear skies will once again allow us to cool into the 40s, so grab the big coats!. Although jackets will be needed in the morning, it will be a great afternoon! We will warm back up to the 80s in the afternoon with highs in the 80s through the weekend. There are no issues for the ALCS Game 2!

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO