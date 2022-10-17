ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

crowsneststpete.com

USF Community comes together in wake of Hurricane Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the USF community is working together to provide aid to those impacted. On Sept. 26, the storm was predicted to hit Tampa Bay as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing wind speeds up to 125 mph, but at the very last minute, it shifted paths to the southwest coast.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Tampa General Hospital Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

New members include active medical directors and professionals with long histories in various health-focused fields. October 18, 2022 – Tampa General Hospital, one of the largest academic medical centers in the country, announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. This month, Tampa General welcomed...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Ribbon-cutting set for Pinellas County’s first bus rapid transit system

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $44 million SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system. First announced in August 2020, the SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the Pinellas County beaches. Buses will travel in dedicated lanes and make stops at new raised platforms along the 10.3-mile route.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Opioid recovery network, CORE, launches in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida health officials announced the launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery, CORE, Wednesday afternoon in Pasco County. The program, which is a network of addiction care and coordinated effort between different departments, is the first of its kind in the U.S. After two successful years in Palm Beach County, the network is being expanded to 12 counties across Florida, including Pasco.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
hhstoday.com

Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn

Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
TAMPA, FL
theminaretonline.org

In Memoriam: Carson Senfield

In the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 17, University of Tampa student Carson Senfield lost his life on his 19th birthday. After a night out celebrating his birthday, Senfield was shot and killed after attempting to enter the wrong vehicle. The driver alleges that he feared for his life. Senfield passed away at the scene. The tragic event happened near the intersection of W. Arch and N. Munro streets.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
crowsneststpete.com

First phase of library renovations to be completed next week

After a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, the Nelson Poynter Memorial Library (NPML) renovation is back on track, with the first phase now scheduled to be completed on Friday, Oct. 21. This first stage includes the completion of new group study rooms and a renovated space for the Student Technology...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Electric announces another round of solar projects

Tampa Electric’s solar power is expected to save about $90 million in fuel costs in 2022 alone. Tampa Electric’s journey of environmental stewardship began two decades ago and continues strong today with the utility’s latest solar power expansion. By the end of 2025, Tampa Electric will launch...
TAMPA, FL

