Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that the Sanibel Causeway reopened to residents at 11 a.m. This reopening comes two days ahead of the scheduled date, Friday. DeSantis says 36,000 work hours were required to make the repairs and that the plan is to have over a quarter of the island powered back up by sometime this week, including fire stations, portions of neighborhoods, and Sanibel Elementary School.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO