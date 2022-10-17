ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to Ian-impacted teachers

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is awarding $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to teachers impacted by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference at San Carlos Park Elementary School, where he was joined by Jacob Oliva, senior chancellor for the Department of Education. Teachers from Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Sarasota and Hardee counties will benefit from the money.
Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of Sanibel Causeway

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that the Sanibel Causeway reopened to residents at 11 a.m. This reopening comes two days ahead of the scheduled date, Friday. DeSantis says 36,000 work hours were required to make the repairs and that the plan is to have over a quarter of the island powered back up by sometime this week, including fire stations, portions of neighborhoods, and Sanibel Elementary School.
Florida’s agricultural losses caused by Hurricane Ian could hit $1.56B

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment. The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry...
Researchers inspect Gulf water on seven-day voyage

When exactly will our water be safe and people can return to the beaches in Southwest Florida?. Researchers are about to shove off on a seven-day trip to find out what the hurricane did to the Gulf waters. The W/T Hogarth is a 78-foot research vessel that’s owned and operated...
Pine Island curfew rescinded; recovery continues

On Wednesday morning, Lee County rescinded its curfew for Pine Island, leaving only one remaining community in unincorporated Lee County with a curfew. The county says Captiva and Sanibel Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice. On Pine Island, people need help in...
