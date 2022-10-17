Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $2M from Florida Disaster Fund to Ian-impacted teachers
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is awarding $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to teachers impacted by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference at San Carlos Park Elementary School, where he was joined by Jacob Oliva, senior chancellor for the Department of Education. Teachers from Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Sarasota and Hardee counties will benefit from the money.
WINKNEWS.com
Environmental nonprofit tries to restore Florida’s declining oyster habitats
PENSACOLA (CBS) Florida’s Gulf Coast has been in rough shape for oysters. Decades of decline in oyster reefs — 85% globally, over the last two centuries — coupled with the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico left the once-rich oyster beds sparse. “We didn’t see...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of Sanibel Causeway
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that the Sanibel Causeway reopened to residents at 11 a.m. This reopening comes two days ahead of the scheduled date, Friday. DeSantis says 36,000 work hours were required to make the repairs and that the plan is to have over a quarter of the island powered back up by sometime this week, including fire stations, portions of neighborhoods, and Sanibel Elementary School.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida’s agricultural losses caused by Hurricane Ian could hit $1.56B
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) With its combination of punishing wind and widespread flooding, Hurricane Ian caused up to $1.56 billion in estimated losses for the state’s agriculture industry, according to a University of Florida preliminary assessment. The assessment, by the University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, estimated industry...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida CFO Patronis warning hurricane victims about unlicensed and unscrupulous contractors
We all know we’re supposed to read every document before we sign it, and Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis warns that unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors are trying to get you into a contract with them. You could unintentionally be signing away the money from your insurance company...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis to sign executive order extending property tax deadline for Ian impacted counties
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. The governor was joined by the Department of Emergency Operations Secretary Dane Eagle and the Florida Department of Emergency Management Secretary Kevin Guthrie. DeSantis spoke at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille. The governor said he...
WINKNEWS.com
Researchers inspect Gulf water on seven-day voyage
When exactly will our water be safe and people can return to the beaches in Southwest Florida?. Researchers are about to shove off on a seven-day trip to find out what the hurricane did to the Gulf waters. The W/T Hogarth is a 78-foot research vessel that’s owned and operated...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island curfew rescinded; recovery continues
On Wednesday morning, Lee County rescinded its curfew for Pine Island, leaving only one remaining community in unincorporated Lee County with a curfew. The county says Captiva and Sanibel Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice. On Pine Island, people need help in...
WINKNEWS.com
Storm surge in Fort Myers Shores forces couple to live in an RV
Stuck on a peninsula between many canals and the Caloosahatchee, that’s life for the people living in Fort Myers Shores. The effects of the storm forced water to begin rushing into their front windows and across their backyard. Now one couple has had to start living in an RV...
Comments / 0