Who writes these ballot questions and why are they so confusing? Voters deserve clear referendums

A professor of the English language couldn’t figure out the meaning of two questions that will be on South Carolina ballots in the upcoming election.

Who writes these questions, and why are they written in what appears to be 18th century English?

The answer to first part is State House staffers and the lawmakers who voted to put the questions on the ballots. The answer to the second part is that staffers and lawmakers need to quit writing riddles and write the questions in understandable sentences. These ballot questions, sometimes called referendums or initiatives, are asking voters to change the state’s constitution, and that’s too important of a decision to be left up to people in the voting booth scratching their heads over what they just read.

As The State’s Joseph Bustos reported , voters will be asked on Nov. 8 whether the South Carolina general reserve fund should equal 7% of the previous year’s revenues, and whether the capital reserve fund should equal 3% of the previous year’s revenues.

Thank the Lord for Mr. Bustos. Without him and other reporters, no voters would know what these questions are asking.

Here is the train wreck of words that will be on the ballot as approved by lawmakers.

▪ Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues? Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue.

▪ Must Section 36(B), Article III of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions? Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

Are your eyes straining? Is your brain sore from the mental gymnastics it just had to do?

Not only is the wording nearly indecipherable, the questions only explain what a “Yes” vote will do. That will bias voters into selecting “Yes.” If lawmakers wanted a fair election, a “No” vote should also be explained.

These questions should be written like this:

Should the South Carolina Constitution be changed to increase the amount of money in the state’s General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund)? A “Yes” vote will increase the amount to 7% of the latest year’s revenue. A “No” vote will keep the amount at 5% of the latest year’s revenue.

The second question should be worded similarly.

As is, people might vote “Yes” because that’s the only selection explained, or they might vote “No” because they don’t understand what’s being asked.

This election, the ballot questions are about fiscal law. What if a question is about abortion next time or another social issue that affects far more lives than the General Reserve Fund? South Carolina voters deserve a clear question if such issues are ever put to the ballot.

Probably some rules require ballot questions be written certain ways. If that’s the case, those rules need to be changed.

Lawmakers should consider this ballot question for the next election.

Should the people who write ballot questions be required to go back to school and take a basic writing course? A “Yes” vote means understandable ballot questions in the future. A “No” vote means voters will continue to be confused.