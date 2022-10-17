ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Related
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
13 WHAM

East High QB Jackson earns high school play of the week

It's a play you don't see a high school quarterback make, but East High's Zamier Jackson made it./ In a game against Greece Athena, Jackson rolled right and fired a pass 55 yards in the air, right into the arms of a streaking Kelvin Sheppard. The result was a TD that gave the Eagles the lead in a game they would win. We give Jackson, Sheppard and East High the UR Medicine Sports Medicine play of the week.

