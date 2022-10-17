Otsego police arrest man for alleged sexual abuse
MORRIS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Otsego County Sheriff's arrested Willaim E. Gates, 62 of Morris on October 14. This follows an investigation into reports of sexual abuse occurring at Gates' home.
After an investigation, police reported Gates has inappropriate contact with two minors who were living at his residence for many years. Further investigation revealed Gates allegedly subjected an adult victim to forced sexual abuse multiple times.
Charges
- First degree criminal sex act
- First degree sex abuse
- Third degree aggravated sex abuse
- Three counts of forcible touching
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Police applied and carried out a search warrant at Gates residence where he was taken into custody by investigators. Gates was arraigned in Otsego County Centralized Arraignment and remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail or $25,000 surety bond. This office was assisted by the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center and Otsego County Child Protective Services.
