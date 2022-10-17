ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Cormier admits that Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career: “Do Bronx has the style and ability to beat him”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira is the biggest challenge of Islam Makhachev’s career. This Saturday, ‘Do Bronx’ is set to face the Russian contender in the main event of UFC 280. It’ll be the Brazilian’s first since his submission win over Justin Gaethje in May. Prior to that victory, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title for missing weight.
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’

Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time

Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
Terence Crawford could get 8-figure payday against David Avanesyan

By Craig Page: Terence Crawford could get an unbelievable 8-figure payday for his December 10th fight against David Avanesyan BLK Prime pay-per-view. If the money is for real, more power to Crawford, but it sounds too unbelievable to be true. The price of the PPV is only $39.99, making it...
OMAHA, NE
Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement after missing out on Alexander Volkanovski clash: “I’m full with my career”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is once again considering retirement. ‘Triple C’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. Following the victory, Cejudo laid down his gloves in the octagon and stated he wanted to retire. The retirement seemed legitimate for most fans, until he gave his post-fight press conference.
Sean O'Malley: Aljamain Sterling not a draw, T.J. Dillashaw fight 'a lot bigger' with UFC 280 wins

ABU DHABI – Sean O'Malley thinks a fight with T.J. Dillashaw would sell a lot more than Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) challenges bantamweight champion Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 co-main event at Etihad Arena. Right before the title fight, O’Malley meets former champion Petr Yan in a No. 1 contender fight.
UFC 280: Dana White explains what Sean O’Malley must do to have ‘Conor McGregor’ moment

UFC president Dana White has explained what rising star Sean O’Malley must do to have his ‘Conor McGregor’ moment, as the American prepares for his toughest fight yet this weekend.O’Malley, 27, established himself as one of the highest-profile fighters in the UFC before he had even entered the bantamweight rankings, due to his proclivity for eye-catching knockouts.White had been gradually pairing O’Malley with more experienced, known and higher-ranked opponents, before the 53-year-old suddenly arranged a bout between “Sugar Sean” and Petr Yan, a former UFC bantamweight champion, at this Saturday’s UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.“There was this comparison recently...
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW

AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Bare Knuckle Boxing's Nathan Decastro Shows Gruesome Eye Injury After Fight

Here's more proof fighters are insane. Bare-knuckle boxer Nathan Decastro shared several gruesome photos of his face, which was absolutely smashed during a recent bout in London, and Nathan's pissed ... but not because he was hurt. He's livid the doctor stopped the fight, suspecting a broken orbital bone. Decastro...
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room

Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua exposed over Dec 3 fight

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exposed for their lack of movement over an October 3 fight. Despite deadlines and disagreements, they certainly had time to agree on a British showdown in the last fortnight. WBC Champion Fury initially made a substantial leap from wanting to exchange with Mahmoud...
Bantamweight title stripped! UFC veteran John Lineker misses weight for ONE on Prime Video 3

For the second time this year, a Brazilian MMA champion has lost his title to the scale. Former UFC bantamweight John Lineker, who crossed over to ONE Championship back in late 2019, was unable to make weight for his planned title defense against Fabricio Andrade at tomorrow’s ONE on Prime Video 3 card in Malaysia, according to SCMP.com.
TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’

TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
Dana White’s Power Slap League is coming to Las Vegas with ‘major network’ ambitions

Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta are teaming up once again to bring the world of slap fighting into the big leagues. White has teased for years that he might get into the hard-palmed, cheek-smashing slap game. At first it sounded like slap fighting may become another unusual niche serviced on UFC Fight Pass alongside classic kung-fu movies. But over the past few months, things have gotten very serious.
