'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Lady Gaga Channels Gothic Vamp Glamour in Custom Velvet Bustier Dress for Dom Pérignon Collaboration Launch Party
Lady Gaga arrived at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate her continued collaboration with Dom Pérignon, wearing a gothic vampire-inspired look. To celebrate the launch of the champagne bottle, Lady Gaga wore a black plush velvet bustier cocktail dress with ruffled sleeves and a large...
Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Meeting Fiancée Firerose Over a Decade Ago in Resurfaced Comments
Back in August, Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, went public with their romantic relationship. At the time, the couple was presumed to have met a year earlier during their collaboration on the song “New Day,” when Cyrus was 60 and Firerose was in her mid-20s, though her exact age remains unknown.
