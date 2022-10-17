ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

Maple Street Biscuit Company coming to Katy this fall

Maple Street Biscuit Company bakes biscuits daily to build sandwiches, such as The Squawking Goat, made with fried chicken, goat cheese and pepper jelly. (Courtesy Maple Street Biscuit Company) Maple Street Biscuit Company is bringing comfort food with a modern twist to Katy this fall. The restaurant is set to...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood

Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
B106

One Sign in Pasadena, Texas Is Turning Heads For A Simple Phrase

Everyone at a point in their life will be looking for a job. With so many different places for people to earn a living, there are many ways for individuals to find a business they want to work for. Yes, we've all had those jobs that we loathe, but for the most part, all of us have some type of fun at work.
PASADENA, TX
pearland.com

Crust Pizza Coming April '23 to Pearland!

Project description: Interior build-out of take-out only pizza restaurant within existing shopping strip. Crust Pizza Co. is known for delicious, made-from-scratch pizzas served in an upscale, comfortable & family-friendly environment.
PEARLAND, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Michelin-starred restaurant Tim Ho Wan to open first location in Katy

Tim Ho Wan will open in Katy in the fall. (Courtesy Tim Ho Wan) After two years of anticipation, dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan is set to open this fall. The Michelin-starred restaurant will open at 23330 Grand Circle Blvd., Ste. 180, Katy, in the last week of October or first week of November. Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong in 2009 and has since been founded in New York, Las Vegas, California and Hawaii. Chefs, regarded as dim sum specialists, take pride in crafting handmade dishes with fresh ingredients. The menu includes popular items, such as a steamed rice roll with barbecue pork, pan-fried turnip cakes and steamed egg cakes. Each location features its own regional specialty dish. www.timhowanusa.com.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harvey's Deli opens in Katy

Harvey's Deli opened at the end of September with a menu that features sandwiches, salads and soups. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant concept, marketed as a "ma and pa sandwich shop," opened at the same address as Front Door Gourmet custom meal planning. Harvey’s Deli held a soft opening Sept....
KATY, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tito's Cantina closes its doors in Cypress

Tito's Cantina permanently closed in late September. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tito’s Cantina, 25250 Hwy. 290, Cypress, closed its doors in late September. The cantina served Tex-Mex dishes, such as brochettes and tacos, as well as American-style dishes, such as hot wings and burgers. Tito's Cantina also served a variety of drinks from the bar and hosted live music events and sports viewing events. www.facebook.com/titoscantinahtx.
CYPRESS, TX

