Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Parents dissatisfied with the sentencing of man responsible for their daughters' death
SAN ANTONIO - The parent of a 13-year-old girl who died five years ago in a distracted driving case is disappointed that the man responsible for her daughter's death didn't receive more jail time. Karin Zaltsman says her family has been destroyed since Paul Soechting crashed into her father's car...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after strangling other woman, holds knife to her throat, report says
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
foxsanantonio.com
Family of teen shot by officer in McDonald's parking lot hires attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO - The family of the teenager shot in a McDonald's parking lot by a San Antonio Police officer have hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump announced on Wednesday that he's taking the case of Erik Cantu, 17, who was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 while eating a cheeseburger with a female friend in the McDonald's parking lot off Blanco Road by officer James Brennand.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for elderly man in desperate need of medical attention
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for an elderly man in need of medical care who went missing on Thursday. San Antonio Police are searching for Rogelio "Roger" Hernandez, who was last seen off South Hamilton Avenue. Hernandez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
foxsanantonio.com
Distracted driver gets 6 months, to serve 10 days annually on 13-year-old girl's birthday
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced on Thursday in a manslaughter case more than five years after a young girl was killed along Loop 1604 by a distracted driver. Judge Frank Castro gave Paul Soechting, 27, six months in jail, 10 years of probation and 200 hours of community service in the death of 13-year-old Emily Zaltsman back in 2017.
foxsanantonio.com
20 detained, multiple gambling machines seized during West Side raid, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO - Twenty people are detained and multiple gambling machines have been seized by Bexar County Sheriff's deputies during an early morning raid at two locations on the West side. Deputies and SWAT units executed a search warrant around 4 a.m. Wednesday at both locations simultaneously at a home...
foxsanantonio.com
Man injures 2 after he opens fire on bikers after being told to leave bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on a group of bikers, hitting two outside a Northeast Side bar. Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on May...
foxsanantonio.com
Man slashed in the face while walking back to hotel from East Side store
SAN ANTONIO - A man was sent to a hospital after being cut in the face by another man with a knife on the East Side. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 35 North near Splashtown Drive. Police said the victim was walking back to his...
foxsanantonio.com
Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
foxsanantonio.com
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
Longtime San Antonio radio host, Russell Rush, under home hospice care
SAN ANTONIO - Russell Rush, long-time radio host on San Antonio’s 96.1 Now is in home hospice care. Rush, 44, has been a recognizable voice in San Antonio for fourteen years. In June of 2019, he announced he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma, with his co-host Raven alongside. Rush’s wife,...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio looks to hold apartments with multiple code violations accountable
SAN ANTONIO — From rats and rodents to water issues and moldy conditions. We’ve been extensively reporting on the horror stories of renters. Tenants who felt like they had no voice until now. Tuesday night a task force looks to start a program focusing on apartment buildings with...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Crisis Center of Comal Co. holding event Tuesday to bring awareness to domestic violence
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - In Comal County last year, 19 women and men lost their lives to domestic violence. One-in-three women will experience domestic violence in 2022. In the last two years, the Crisis Center of Comal County has helped nearly 900 domestic violence victims. This month is Domestic Violence...
foxsanantonio.com
Speeding driver dies after losing control of SUV, crashes into utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Police say speed was a factor in a fatal accident where a man crashed into a utility pole on the East Side. The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rice Road near WW White Road. When police go to the scene, they found the driver pinned...
foxsanantonio.com
Metro Health announces the 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health’s, Healthy Start Program is acknowledging pregnancy and infant loss during its 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk. The event is Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller’s Pond. There will be a remembrance ceremony and a healthy family fair, which...
foxsanantonio.com
YMCA offers children a 'safe place' for gaming without fear of online predators
SAN ANTONIO - A haven for youth here in San Antonio is teaching parents and their children the skills to navigate the ever growing world of gaming in a safe environment. The YMCA's in San Antonio have become a safe haven for youth in the city. They have just opened a new state of the art gaming center where children and their parents can learn to navigate the ever changing world of gaming in a safe and supervised environment.
foxsanantonio.com
UT School of Nursing receives $3 million federal grant to develop Hispanic engagement
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas Health at San Antonio School of Nursing has received a 5-year, almost $3 million federal grant from the Department of Education to boost low-income Hispanic engagement. The developing Hispanic serving institutions program aims to increase research, clinical mentorship, financial health, and well-being...
Comments / 0