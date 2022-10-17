ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Family of teen shot by officer in McDonald's parking lot hires attorney Ben Crump

SAN ANTONIO - The family of the teenager shot in a McDonald's parking lot by a San Antonio Police officer have hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump announced on Wednesday that he's taking the case of Erik Cantu, 17, who was shot around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 while eating a cheeseburger with a female friend in the McDonald's parking lot off Blanco Road by officer James Brennand.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man identified who died trying to cross Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office has identified the man who was killed attempting to cross a highway on Tuesday night. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m. when police were called to Highway 90 and Cupples Road where they found the man's body. Witnesses called the police after spotting a man crossing the highway and getting hit by a moving vehicle. The driver stopped and called for help as well.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on East Side identified

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was fatally shot Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Devin Christian. Christian’s death was ruled a homicide. He was found dead inside a vehicle on the east side on Monday afternoon. Officials say he had a gunshot wound to the head. A suspect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after being hit crossing busy West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed trying to cross a busy highway on the West Side late Tuesday night. This is the third person in three days to be killed crossing a major highway. The deadly accident happened just before 9 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Metro Health announces the 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk

SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health’s, Healthy Start Program is acknowledging pregnancy and infant loss during its 9th Annual Baby Buggy Walk. The event is Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miller’s Pond. There will be a remembrance ceremony and a healthy family fair, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

YMCA offers children a 'safe place' for gaming without fear of online predators

SAN ANTONIO - A haven for youth here in San Antonio is teaching parents and their children the skills to navigate the ever growing world of gaming in a safe environment. The YMCA's in San Antonio have become a safe haven for youth in the city. They have just opened a new state of the art gaming center where children and their parents can learn to navigate the ever changing world of gaming in a safe and supervised environment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy