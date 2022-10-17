An outstanding number of participants of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam this week. Most of the World Championships medalwinners are now in relax mode, but there are still 239 men who will conquer each-other in the modern stadium. 239 is the second best men’s field ever in Abu Dhabi with only ‘pre Olympic years’ 2015 and 2019 that had more men and more participants in general. Let’s zoom in to the most likely men for the final block.

