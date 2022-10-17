Read full article on original website
Which women will take the power at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam?
The Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi comes just a few days after the recent world championships and delivers a field of 414 athletes from 65 nations. This underlines the importance of Abu Dhabi on the international calendar. The modern stadium will host three tatami and three days of fighting. Let’s have a look at the top female contestants among the 175 women.
Who are the top seeded men in Abu Dhabi's Grand Slam?
An outstanding number of participants of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam this week. Most of the World Championships medalwinners are now in relax mode, but there are still 239 men who will conquer each-other in the modern stadium. 239 is the second best men’s field ever in Abu Dhabi with only ‘pre Olympic years’ 2015 and 2019 that had more men and more participants in general. Let’s zoom in to the most likely men for the final block.
