vincennespbs.org
Local initiative to curb childhood trauma
Preventing adverse childhood experiences or ACES could reduce the number of adults with depression by 44 percent according to the CDC. This is the mission for two Knox County residents. Bill Loffer is the director of the SHAPE program in Vincennes. When students are suspended from schools in Knox County,...
vincennespbs.org
Princeton celebrates READI groundbreakings
Plans for a brand new YMCA in Princeton officially moved forward Thursday. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was on site for the groundbreaking of two major projects. This includes the 21 million dollar Toyota YMCA and 21 million dollar Workforce Housing Project. Both projects are a part of the Southwest Indiana...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 10 to October 14
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 10, 2022 to October 14, 2022. Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center (4 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Several employees drinks and food found on prep tables. Found raw meat being stored over produce and ready to eat food items in walk-in cooler. Found chicken, bean sprouts and other food items at 50F. Must be 41F or less. Accumulated debris found on can opener and knife stored between 2 prep tables.
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
vincennespbs.org
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?
Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October. Something Like "Swinter" Mother Nature can sometimes get...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Marriage licenses, Sept. 1-30
Star Eby, 21, Morgantown and Skylar Jeandervin, 24, New Philadelphia, Ohio. Adam Friedman, 28, Wilder, Vt. and Danika Geisler, 28, Wilder, Vt. Jasmine Imming, 22, Nashville and Baylee Mosier, 23, Nashville. Sept. 8. Vivian Koch, 57, Magnolia, Ky. and James Pepper, 60, Magnolia, Ky. Sept. 16. Adam Gorp, 38, Delaware,...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning
PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
WTHI
City of Vincennes creates new mobile app for residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mayor's office has created the City of Vincennes smartphone app. The app, which launched last week, was created as a way for those who live and work in Vincennes to keep in touch with the city. Inside the app, the address and contact information for...
wamwamfm.com
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
Newburgh cupcake bakery shuts their doors
Lil' Tate's Cupcakes announced on Tuesday they will be closing their bakery on November 21.
104.1 WIKY
Health Department Closes Supermarket
The Warrick County Health Department has temporarily closed Kamper’s Market for unsanitary conditions. The establishment was found to have repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personal safety. The Health Department didn’t go into detail about the Chandler store, but they say that Kamper’s staff is working to correct...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: These three nature spots make Indiana a little less dull
Indiana can feel insufferably dull sometimes. The small towns, the lack of mountains or beaches, just hundreds of acres of corn and wheat fields. For those seeking adventure in the world, it can feel like a full-on cage — nowhere to go and nowhere to explore. However, I am...
wamwamfm.com
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
