Richland County, SC

RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
COLUMBIA, SC
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis. The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses. If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers...
LEXINGTON, SC
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
Sumter man suspected of killing relative after argument arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 25-year-old man suspected of killing his relative at their house in Sumter was arrested, according to Sumter Police. The suspect, Johnray Borja, is being accused of murder, after officials say he got into an argument with his relative, Joseph Beneventa, before shooting him, officials said.
SUMTER, SC
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
17-year-old Midlands student found safe after being reported missing Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 17-year-old who went missing after leaving a Midlands school earlier this week was found safe, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The teen, Nicholas Kelleher, was last seen Monday, Oct. 17, after officials say he left Olympia Learning Center during the day. Deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
Traffic rerouted after two-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are rerouting traffic at the intersection of Lady and Assembly Streets after a 2-car collision. Police say one person was sent to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County teen missing for days

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Deputies say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct 17 and has not been seen since. He was wearing a white polo shirt and khaki pants. Deputies say he also has a noticeable injury to his thumb.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary

RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
RIDGEWAY, SC
Richland County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are looking for a missing 17-year-old teen last seen after leaving a Columbia school. Officials say 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher was last seen leaving Olympia School October 17 during the school day. Kelleher was seen wearing a white polo shirt and khaki...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Keenan student arrested after threatening to "shoot up school"

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a Keenan student Tuesday after officials say he made a threat to school staff. Administration at Keenan High told reported to deputies that a 15-year-old student made verbal threats to “shoot up” the school. The student was...
Kershaw County man charged with voyeurism

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A Kershaw County man has been charged with voyeurism, according to SLED. Richard Ray Bailey Jr is accused of setting up a phone in someone's living room and pointing the camera toward the bathroom door, with the phone set to record. According to an arrest...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

